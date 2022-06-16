Ashley Graham Shares Empowering Self-Love Messages in Rainbow Dress and Sharp Sneakers

Ashley Graham is speaking out on social media to share empowering messages to her followers — and doing so in style.

The supermodel posed this week with activist Cyrus Veyssi, wearing a knee-length dress. The sleeveless piece featured a pleated texture, and was covered in an abstract print of yellow, green, red and dark blue shapes. Finishing Graham’s outfit was a thin chain and pendant necklace, as well as layered gold hoop earrings. In one instance of empowering others, the model offered affirmations with a microphone, accompanied by Veyssi with a sign reading “Free Affirmations.”

“I walked up to random strangers today and talked self love. I’ll show you what they said soon,” graham captioned a post of snapshots on Instagram.

Boosting Graham’s outfit was a classic pair of white leather sneakers, featuring a low-top silhouette. Completing the lace-up pair, renowned for its versatile nature, were flat ridged rubber soles.

Later on, the star and Veyssi shared more positive messages on her TikTok account. In a video, the duo share what they haven’t been loving recently: followers not being nice to themselves.

“You are deserving of all kindness,” shares Graham.

The duo then offered the following message for followers to repeat to themselves:

“I am bold, I am beautiful, I am brilliant.”

You can watch the full clip on Graham’s TikTok.

Graham’s footwear wardrobe ranges from sporty to slick. For formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Adidas and Air Jordan.

