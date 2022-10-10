Ashley Benson Gets Slick in Bra Top Dress & Versace Stilettos for Thomas Ashbourne Dinner

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashley Benson brought a slick take to all-black dressing while at Thomas Ashbourne’s Margalicious Margarita dinner this weekend.

The “Pretty Little Liars” star posed with Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson and Paris Hilton at the event on Saturday, wearing a black knee-length Versace dress. The sleek number featured a slim fit with gold Medusa medallion-accented straps, as well as bodice cutouts trimmed in multicolored printed silk that created a bra-top-like effect. Finishing Benson’s outfit was the Italian brand’s black leather La Medusa handbag, as well as a gold cocktail ring and hoop earrings.

Ashley Benson attends the Thomas Ashbourne Margalicious Margarita Dinner at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Oct. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Thomas Ashbourne

Ashley Benson, Paris Hilton, Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson attend the Thomas Ashbourne Margalicious Margarita Dinner at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Oct. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Thomas Ashbourne

When it came to footwear, the “Private Property” star continued her all-black storyline with a set of towering Versace sandals. Her $1,125 style featured black leather uppers with squared toes, complete with three thin upper straps and closed counters. Giving the set a sharp twist were matte black Medusa-accented safety pins on each ankle strap. Benson’s style was complete with lacquered slanted stiletto heels totaling 4.25 inches in height, giving her monochrome outfit a sleek height boost.

Related Jennifer Lawrence Makes an Elegant Arrival in Sheer Pearl Dress & Bucked Suede Sandals for London Premiere of 'Causeaway' Rihanna Amps Up Football Jersey with 6-Inch Metallic Sandals & Distressed Diesel Jeans for Studio Session Britney Spears Proves the Power of Versatile Sandals and Skinny Jeans with Vacation-Ready Crop Tops

Versace’s safety pin sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Ashley Benson and Vanessa Hudgens attend the Thomas Ashbourne Margalicious Margarita Dinner at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Oct. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Thomas Ashbourne

Stiletto-heeled sandals like Benson’s are a top trend within the high-heel renaissance, thanks to their supportive upper straps and sleek silhouettes. Pairs in neutral leather and suede tones are the most popular for their versatility, as seen in new collections by Schutz, Sam Edelman and Gianvito Rossi.

Ashley Benson, Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson attend the Thomas Ashbourne Margalicious Margarita Dinner at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Oct. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Thomas Ashbourne

When it comes to footwear, Benson often goes for daring and height-boosting styles. The “Spring Breakers” actress frequently wears black boots and loafers in platform, lug-sole, Western and combat silhouettes — to name just a few — from a range of brands, including Vagabond Shoemakers, AGL, Dr. Martens and Rag & Bone. Her off-duty wardrobe also features low and high-top sneakers from Saint Laurent, Converse and Nike, as well as J/Slides slides. On the red carpet, Benson often opts for similarly dark or metallic pointed-toe pumps and sandals by top labels including Laurent, Manolo Blahnik and Alevi Milano.

PHOTOS: Discover Versace’s Spring 2023 fashion show in the gallery.