Ashley Benson Takes A Sheer Risk in Mesh Minidress and Strappy Stilettos at Oscars Party

Ashley Benson mixed textures and materials for a daring statement at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva’s pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The “Pretty Little Liars” star hit the red carpet in a sheer minidress, which featured a deep neckline and sparkling gold and silver mesh overlay. Boosting her ensemble’s glamour were layered APM Monaco rings, as well as sparkly hoop earrings.

Ashley Benson attends Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva's 2022 Oscar Party in Los Angeles on March 26, 2022.

When it came to shoes, Benson strapped into a shiny pair of heeled sandals. Her style featured metallic gold uppers with multiple thin straps — as well as buckled ankle straps. Giving the pair a slick finish were 3-4-inch stiletto heels. The style added to her ensemble’s heavy glamour while remaining bold on their own.

Ashley Benson attends Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva's 2022 Oscar Party in Los Angeles on March 26, 2022.

A closer look at Benson's sandals.

Strappy sandals like Benson’s are a top trend within the high heel renaissance. Many pairs feature toe and buckled ankle straps for added support atop block or stiletto-heeled silhouettes, like new styles by Schutz, Dundas and Sam Edelman. Aside from Benson, stars like Reese Witherspoon, Kylie Jenner and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have also strapped into sleek sandals by Alexandre Birman, Jimmy Choo and Rene Caovilla in recent weeks.

Ashley Benson attends Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva's 2022 Oscar Party in Los Angeles on March 26, 2022.

Benson’s style is often glamorous and grungy. The “Spring Breakers” actress typically wears sleek stiletto sandals and pumps from top brands like Saint Laurent, Kurt Geiger and Malone Souliers on the red carpet. Her off-duty ensembles also include boots by Rag & Bone, Salvatore Ferragamo and Vagabond. Benson’s casual wardrobe often features Nike, Converse and Air Jordan sneakers as well. In addition to wearing stylish shoes, she’s also appeared in campaigns for brands like Privé Reveaux, Bongo and H&M over the years.

