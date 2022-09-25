Ashley Benson Takes Sheer Tights to New Heights with High-Slit Dress, Blazer and Sky-High Platform Boots

Ashley Benson brought a sky-high twist to fall layering this weekend.

The “Pretty Little Liars” star took to Instagram on Saturday to share her latest outfit in nonchalant fashion: a black oversized blazer by Dolce and Gabbana, given an effortless spin with rolled-up sleeves. Paired with the jacket was a minidress with a low curved neckline and thigh-high hem, accentuated by a right triangular slit. Completing Benson’s Jessica Paster-styled ensemble was a set of sheer black Wolford tights, adding a sultry and fuller-coverage layer to her ensemble; similar pairs have also been worn in layered looks by Kylie and Kris Jenner, Dua Lipa and Beyoncé this fall. Finishing Benson’s outfit was a printed Fauré Le Page crossbody bag, gold collar necklace, layered thin hoop earrings, rings and a thick gold watch.

When it came to footwear, Benson continued her all-black storyline with a set of towering Versace platform boots. Her $1,725 style featured black leather uppers with rounded toes and thick 2.5-inch stacked platform soles. Flared 5.75-inch block heels finished the pair, giving the star a height boost that instantly streamlined her outfit as well.

Versace’s platform boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Platform boots like Benson’s are a top fall trend this season, due to their comfortable and supportive silhouettes and height-boosting heels. Styles wiht block heels have proven the most popular, due to their stability. New styles have emerged across a range of brands, including Jessica Simpson, Steve Madden and Saint Laurent. However, other labels have also revamped the style with their own twist — like Simon Miller, which re-introduced its signature platform-soled boots in extended sizes through a partnership with actress Tommy Dorfman this month.

When it comes to footwear, Benson often goes for daring and height-boosting styles. The “Spring Breakers” actress frequently wears black boots and loafers in platform, lug-sole, Western and combat silhouettes — to name just a few — from a range of brands, including Vagabond Shoemakers, AGL, Dr. Martens and Rag & Bone. Her off-duty wardrobe also features low and high-top sneakers from Saint Laurent, Converse and Nike, as well as J/Slides slides. On the red carpet, Benson often opts for similarly dark or metallic pointed-toe pumps and sandals by top labels including Laurent, Manolo Blahnik and Alevi Milano.

PHOTOS: Discover more stars in platform shoes at the Met Gala.