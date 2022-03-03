Ashlee Simpson Suits Up in Blazer, Blue Jeans and Gucci Slippers in LA

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashlee Simpson gave suiting a casual edge while strolling in Los Angeles with her daughter, Jagger on Tuesday.

The “Pieces of Me” singer was all business in an oversized navy blazer, which featured structured shoulders and long sleeves. The formal outerwear was layered over a white T-shirt and blue jeans with distressed hems for a casual touch. Simpson kept her accessories minimal but trendy, pairing her ensemble with two layered pendant necklaces, thick gold Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings and acetate-rimmed sunglasses. A bright green Bottega Veneta Cassette bag completed her outfit.

Ashlee Simpson strolls with her daughter, Jagger, in Los Angeles on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “Just Let Me Cry” singer slipped on a pair of Gucci mule slippers. The now-sold-out Original GG style featured rounded red and beige canvas uppers covered in Gucci’s “GG” logo, plus a backless silhouette. A metal “GG” hardware accent and flat soles, as well as embroidered green Los Angeles Angels “LA” logos, completed the set. The pair’s mixed branding created a sporty and easygoing effect, ideal for a relaxing afternoon.

Ashlee Simpson strolls with her daughter, Jagger, in Los Angeles on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Simpson’ Gucci slippers. CREDIT: MEGA

Gucci’s Original GG slippers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Slippers like Simpson’s has become a growing trend this year, following gravitations towards comfort and coziness. Styles with flat soles, as well as pairs covered or lined in shearling or faux fur, allow outfits to remain casual and relaxed all day. Aside from Simpson, stars like Alexa Demie, Lori Harvey and Hilary Duff have also stepped out in Ugg, Amina Muaddi and Fendi slippers in recent weeks. However, Simpson’s a fan of relaxed footwear herself, wearing furry slides by Balenciaga earlier this month.

Ashlee Simpson strolls with her daughter, Jagger, in Los Angeles on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Simpson’s shoe style is often comfy and classic with an edge. The “Lala” singer can often be seen on the red carpet in black strappy sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Alaïa. Marsell and Prada loafers, as well as printed slides, have become some of her off-duty go-to shoes in recent weeks. For extra causal ensembles, Simpson also laces into New Balance, Golden Goose, Asics and Converse sneakers.

