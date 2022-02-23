Ashlee Simpson Is Mad for Plaid in Classic Overcoat & Furry Cheetah Slippers While Out in LA

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashlee Simpson smoothly mixed patterns while running errands in Los Angeles this week.

The “Pieces of Me” singer stepped out in a tan coat, featuring an allover dark brown plaid print and sharp lapels. The musician’s ensemble beneath was more understated: a classic white T-shirt and light blue jeans. Simpson completed her look with a black EvolveTogether face mask, as well as layered necklaces, large gold Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings and a mini quilted leather Gucci Marmont crossbody bag.

When it came to shoes, the “Just Let Me Cry” singer slipped on a pair of fluffy Balenciaga slides over black socks. The $625 style featured padded soles, complete with “Balenciaga” embroidery on its wide toe straps. The style gained an added punch from allover cheetah-printed faux fur, making them both cozy and edgy.

Fluffy footwear like Simpson’s has become a growing trend this year, following gravitations towards comfort and coziness. Particularly seen in slippers, slides and sandals, the popular trend often features fuzzy or furry uppers and soles for a soft, plush feeling. Aside from Simpson, stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Elle Fanning and Vanessa Hudgens have worn comfy shearling footwear by Gucci, Simon Miller and Ugg in recent weeks.

Simpson’s shoe style is often comfy and classic with an edge. The “Lala” singer can often be seen on the red carpet in black strappy sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Alaïa. Marsell and Prada loafers, as well as Gucci slides, have become some of her off-duty go-to shoes in recent weeks. For extra causal ensembles, Simpson also laces into New Balance, Golden Goose, Asics and Converse sneakers.

