Ashlee Simpson Goes Wild for Cheetah Prints in Balenciaga’s Fluffy Slides With a Business-Ready Outfit

By Aaron Royce
Ashlee Simpson brought new meaning to business casual yesterday while in Los Angeles.

The “Pieces of Me” singer stepped out with her daughter Jagger wearing light blue jeans with wide legs and distressed hems. The edgy denim was paired with a white T-shirt, large gold Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings and gold pendant necklace—all everyday staples in Simpson’s wardrobe, which she’s been spotted wearing on numerous occasions. The musician’s ensemble was elevated with a sharp-shouldered tan blazer, giving it an executive appearance, as well as acetate-rimmed sunglasses and a puffy quilted black leather tote bag.

Ashlee Simpson, blazer, tan blazer, T-shirt, jeans, distressed jeans, blue jeans, Balenciaga, slides, furry slides, cheetah slides, printed slides, flat slides
Ashlee Simpson and her daughter stroll in Hollywood on March 8, 2022.
CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, the “Just Let Me Cry” singer slipped on a pair of fluffy Balenciaga slides over black socks. The $625 style featured padded soles, complete with “Balenciaga” embroidery on its wide toe straps. The style gained an added punch from allover cheetah-printed faux fur, making them both cozy and edgy.

A closer look at Simpson’s fluffy slides.
Fluffy footwear like Simpson’s has become a growing trend this year, following gravitations towards comfort and coziness. Particularly seen in slippers, slides and sandals, the popular trend often features fuzzy or furry uppers and soles for a soft, plush feeling. Aside from Simpson, stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Elle Fanning and Vanessa Hudgens have worn comfy shearling footwear by Gucci, Simon Miller and Ugg in recent weeks. This isn’t the first occasion Simpson’s worn the cozy styling hack, either; she donned a similar look with the same slides in February.

Simpson’s shoe style is often comfy and classic with an edge. The “Lala” singer can often be seen on the red carpet in black strappy sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Alaïa. Marsell and Prada loafers, as well as Gucci slides, have become some of her off-duty go-to shoes in recent weeks. For extra causal ensembles, Simpson also laces into New Balance, Golden Goose, Asics and Converse sneakers.

Discover Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 collection in the gallery.

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
