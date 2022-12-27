Ariel Winter Matches With Boyfriend Luke Benward in Cozy Plaid Onesies for Christmas

Ariel Winter got cozy with boyfriend Luke Benward for Christmas this year.

During the holiday on Sunday, Winter and Benward posed with their six dogs in front of their Christmas tree on Instagram. For the occasion, the “Modern Family” star matched with her boyfriend in red, black and blue plaid onesies trimmed with fluffy white shearling. The duo’s comfy outfits were complete with drawstring hoods — similar to their pets, who all wore matching outfits as well.

When it came to footwear, Winter’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s likely she opted to wear low-height slippers or slides while at home.

This is Winter’s latest moment embracing comfortable off-duty style, similar to the cozy graphic-printed black sweatshirt she wore while voting in November — and encouraging others to do so, as well.

Winter’s shoe style is versatile and sharp. The “Sofia the First” star often wears pumps, platform and heeled sandals in versatile hues — and occasionally embellished with crystals — on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Prada, René Caovilla and Loriblu. Similar hues can be seen in her off-duty footwear, as well, including knee-high, ankle and combat boots and sneakers from brands including Weitzman, Ugg, Nike and Dr. Martens.

PHOTOS: Discover Ariel Winter’s bold style statements over the years in the gallery.