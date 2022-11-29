Ariana Grande Has 2022’s ‘Most Influential Style,’ According to New Survey

Ariana Grande is officially the woman with the most influential personal style in the world, according to a new study.

In a 2022 study by London-based fabric sellers Dalston Mill Fabrics on female celebrities with the most influential international style, Grande topped the list out of 200 stars. Queries on her style receive 59,150 monthly searches around the globe. The specific term ‘Ariana Grande outfits’ receives an average of 31,000 searches globally each moth.

Ariana Grande strikes a pose while sporting a look inspired by Britney Spears on ‘The Voice.’ CREDIT: NBC

Other influential women in the fashion scene, following Grande, included Kendall Jenner, Billie Eilish, Kate Middleton and Kim Kardashian. Jenner notably received an average of 57,190 global monthly online searches on her personal style, according to the study. Selena Gomez, Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid and Zendaya respectively ranked in slots 12-15 on the list’s lower half. The study’s results evidently reflect pop culture’s relationship to female celebrities and fashion through social media, as well.

