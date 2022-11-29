Ariana Grande Has 2022’s ‘Most Influential Style,’ According to New Survey

Ariana Grande is officially the woman with the most influential personal style in the world, according to a new study.
In a 2022 study by London-based fabric sellers Dalston Mill Fabrics on female celebrities with the most influential international style, Grande topped the list out of 200 stars. Queries on her style receive 59,150 monthly searches around the globe. The specific term ‘Ariana Grande outfits’ receives an average of 31,000 searches globally each moth.
Other influential women in the fashion scene, following Grande, included Kendall Jenner, Billie Eilish, Kate Middleton and Kim Kardashian. Jenner notably received an average of 57,190 global monthly online searches on her personal style, according to the study. Selena Gomez, Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid and Zendaya respectively ranked in slots 12-15 on the list’s lower half. The study’s results evidently reflect pop culture’s relationship to female celebrities and fashion through social media, as well.
“In a world where the fashion industry becomes more and more reliant on social media and influence, this study offers a fascinating insight into the women that have the most enviable style,” a Dalston Mill spokesperson said in an email statement. “Names such as Princess Diana and Audrey Hepburn also highlight the styles that stand the test of time alongside the current trending styles that are typically worn by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Zendaya.”
Grande’s 2022 win may come as a surprise, as the singer noticeably retreated from the spotlight this year. 2021 certainly marked a viral year for the musician, as she wore an array of colorful ensembles while judging “The Voice,” releasing her album “Positions” and its accompanying music videos and marrying husband Dalton Gomez in a custom white Vera Wang wedding dress.
However, the singer’s 2022 style — as seen on her Instagram feed — has certainly tapped into current trends ranging from Y2K fashion to ’60s minimalism and Barbiecore, mostly while releasing new products in her fragrance and R.E.M. beauty collections. In particular, Grande was seen in chic ballet flats with Cult Gaia statement earrings while promoting her new Mod Vanilla and Mod Blush fragrances this fall. Earlier in the year, she also wore monochromatic outfits from brands that have seen immense growth throughout 2022, including Courreges, Maison Margiela and Valentino (notably the label that kickstarted 2022’s Barbiecore trend). It’s clear that Grande’s new title doesn’t just emphasize her sharp fashion sense, but also her ability to keep her fingers on the pulse of the industry to a massive global audience.
