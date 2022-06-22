Ariana Debose Blossoms in Floral-Accented Gown Hidden Heels at ‘Westworld’ Season 4 Premiere

Ariana DeBose was purely elegant while attending the “Westworld” season 4 premiere in New York City.

The Oscar-winning actress posed at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in a sweeping red gown by John Galliano. The vintage piece, hailing from Shrimpton Couture, featured a deep upper neckline with a flowing ruffle. Giving the piece an elegant flourish were overlapping silver flowers crated from layered beads. DeBose’s ensemble was finished with delicate sparkling earrings, rings and a pendant necklace by Graziela Gems, Jacob & Co., Effy Jewelry and Aresa New York.

Ariana DeBose attends the “Westworld” season 4 premiere at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York City on June 21, 2022. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

When it came to shoes, DeBose’s Jimmy Choo heels weren’t visible beneath her gown’s long skirt. However, it’s likely the “West Side Story” star’s set encompassed a platform sandal silhouette with strappy uppers — a style DeBose has worn numerous times this season, from the Tony Awards to Alice + Olivia’s 20th anniversary party.

Ariana DeBose attends the “Westworld” season 4 premiere at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York City on June 21, 2022. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

DeBose often goes minimalist and sleek when it comes to shoes on the red carpet. The Oscar-winning actress regularly sports neutral and metallic platform sandals from a range of top brands, including Choo, Le Silla and Stuart Weitzman. Occasionally, she can also be seen in similar finishes of pointed-toe pumps. Off-duty, DeBose can be seen in Converse sneakers as well.

