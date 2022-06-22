Ariana Debose Blossoms in Floral-Accented Gown Hidden Heels at ‘Westworld’ Season 4 Premiere

Ariana DeBose was purely elegant while attending the “Westworld” season 4 premiere in New York City.
The Oscar-winning actress posed at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in a sweeping red gown by John Galliano. The vintage piece, hailing from Shrimpton Couture, featured a deep upper neckline with a flowing ruffle. Giving the piece an elegant flourish were overlapping silver flowers crated from layered beads. DeBose’s ensemble was finished with delicate sparkling earrings, rings and a pendant necklace by Graziela Gems, Jacob & Co., Effy Jewelry and Aresa New York.
When it came to shoes, DeBose’s Jimmy Choo heels weren’t visible beneath her gown’s long skirt. However, it’s likely the “West Side Story” star’s set encompassed a platform sandal silhouette with strappy uppers — a style DeBose has worn numerous times this season, from the Tony Awards to Alice + Olivia’s 20th anniversary party.
DeBose often goes minimalist and sleek when it comes to shoes on the red carpet. The Oscar-winning actress regularly sports neutral and metallic platform sandals from a range of top brands, including Choo, Le Silla and Stuart Weitzman. Occasionally, she can also be seen in similar finishes of pointed-toe pumps. Off-duty, DeBose can be seen in Converse sneakers as well.
