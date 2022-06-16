Ariana Debose Dances in Prom-Ready Floral Shorts Suit and Sky-High Heels at Alice + Olivia’s 20th Anniversary Celebration

Ariana DeBose took spring dressing to new heights — literally — while at Alice + Olivia’s 20th anniversary celebration.

The Oscar-winning actress posed at the brand’s floral step-and-repeat in an equally blossoming outfit. DeBose’s ensemble, designed by Stacey Bendet, featured Alice + Olivia’s $550 double-breasted blazer and $275 pintucked shorts, each in a bright shade of canary yellow. For a seasonal twist, the rolled-sleeved jacket and high-waisted shorts were both covered in a delicate yellow and green floral print and layered over a V-necked white top. Completing DeBose’s outfit was a set of gold chain-link drop earrings.

Ariana DeBose and Stacey Bendet attend Alice + Olivia’s 20th anniversary celebration at The Close East Lawn in New York City on June 15, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Ariana DeBose attends Alice + Olivia’s 20th anniversary celebration at The Close East Lawn in New York City on June 15, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

The star also took the opportunity to expertly bust several dance moves — as seen on FN‘s Instagram — while wearing a towering set of white platform sandals. DeBose’s satin style included white silky uppers with platform soles, buckled ankle and toe straps. Completing the set were tall block heels totaling at least 5 inches in height, giving her ensemble a dynamic, warm weather-worthy height boost.

“Yes! The answer is yes!” DeBose resoundingly told press when asked if she was ready for the “A + O” prom.

A closer look at DeBose’s platforms. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Ariana DeBose attends Alice + Olivia’s 20th anniversary celebration at The Close East Lawn in New York City on June 15, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Alice + Olivia celebrated its 20th anniversary with an “A + O Prom”-themed party on The Close East Lawn in New York City. The event included performances by DJ Kiss and Gracie Abrams, as well as numerous photo activations, a Polaroid station and customizable hoodies. The occasion’s star-studded guest list also featured Nicky Hilton, Busy Phillips, Ariana DeBose, Ella Emhoff, Lea Michele, AnnaLynne McCord and more. The event was further marked by designer Stacey Bendet receiving a Mayoral Proclamation by the City of New York from Eric Adams, deeming June 15 as Alice + Olivia Day.

