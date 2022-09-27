Aoki Lee Simmons Revamps Western Style in White Bikini, Cowboy Boots and Her Sister’s Hat

Aoki Lee Simmons is keeping fashion in the family, thanks to a new Western outfit and photo shoot with sister Ming Lee Simmons.

In her latest post on Instagram, the Baby Phat model posed against piles of rocks outdoors for a Western-inspired photo shoot photographed by Ming. Simmons’ ensemble of choice featured a bold white Bamba Swim bikini with straps that wrapped and tied around the midsection, creating a sleek cutout appearance. A beige cropped knit sweater completed her outfit. Also adding to her look’s Wild West-worthy style was a white woven cowboy hat with a woven band, revealed in the caption to actually be Ming’s.

“Desert country,” Simmons captioned the photo, tagging Ming. “(I take back everything I said to you when you bought this hat…)”

Simmons finished her outfit with a set of brown leather Western boots by equestrian brand Ariat International, Inc., featuring embroidered calf-high uppers with curved openings, short heels and pointed toes. The style added to her outfit’s aesthetic with a whimsical finish, while simultaneously tapping into the Western footwear trend that’s been embraced this year by brands including Vince Camuto and Dolce Vita.

The moment marked Simmons’ latest fashionable jaunt. Earlier this month, the star made headlines during her appearances at New York Fashion Week — which included attending Bloomingdale’s 150th-anniversary party, as well as walking in runway shows for Tommy Hilfiger, Lionne and Sergio Hudson.

Aoki Lee Simmons attends the Bloomingdales 150th Anniversary x Harper’s Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week at Bloomingdale’s in New York City on Sept. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Simmons is simultaneously a longtime and emerging star in the fashion world. As an early model for mom Kimora Lee Simmons’ own Baby Phat clothing line, the star has since grown her career with runway shows and campaigns for Pyer Moss, Yumi Katsura Couture and Baby Phat Beauty. Simmons has even designed her own collection with JustFab in 2021.

“The idea behind the shoes was classic and fun. No one would ever really call me trendy, but the trends are somewhat current, but a lot of ’90s. It has a very ’90s, youthful feel, but also classic appeal, and shoes you can wear all the time,” Simmons shared at the time in an exclusive FN interview.

When it comes to shoes, Simmons often opts for chic and trendy styles. Both on and off-duty, she’s previously worn neutral ballet flats and espadrille wedges. However, as she’s grown up, the model has pivoted to wearing sleek pumps and strappy sandals from Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and more top labels. Off-duty, Simmons still favors heels, though she’s also slipped into leather sneakers from luxury brands including Alexander McQueen.

