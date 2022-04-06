×
Anya Taylor-Joy Serves Icy Glamour in Sheer Minidress and Sparkly Louboutins at ‘Northman’ Screening

By Aaron Royce
More Stories By Aaron

Anya Taylor-Joy’s Red Carpet Style Evolution
Anya Taylor-Joy brought icy-cold glamour to London for a screening of her new film, “The Northman.” The actress attended alongside her fellow castmates, including Alexander Skarsgard and director Robert Eggers.

The “Queen’s Gambit” actress dazzled in a sheer long-sleeved minidress by Dior. However, the piece served as a lesson in archival fashion, hailing from the brand’s Spring 2019 couture collection. Covering the dress was strategically placed embroidery in swirls of white, purple and blue, complete with sparkly accents and crystals near its hem. Joy’s look was smoothly complete with a pair of Tiffany & Co. diamond drop earrings, mimicking the frigid conditions faced by the film’s Scandinavian Vikings.

Anya Taylor-Joy attends a special screening of “The Northman” at Odeon Leicester Square in London on April 5, 2022.
CREDIT: Lia Toby/Getty Images/Courtesy of Dior

When it came to footwear, Taylor-Joy completed her look with a glamorous set of pointed-toe pumps. Her Christian Louboutin pair unglued triangular toes and 4-inc stiletto heels, coated in gold glitter for a sparkling finish. Adding to her ensemble’s statement were a pop of color from glossy red soles — Louboutin’s iconic shoe signature.

A closer look at Joy’s pumps.
CREDIT: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com

Pointed-toe pumps are one of Taylor-Joy’s go-to styles on the red carpet, and it’s easy to understand why. The pair’s typical triangular toes and stiletto heels add a sharp finish to any ensemble, no matter how casual — for numerous examples, see newly released pairs by T, T, T and T. Aside from the actress, stars like T, T and T have also slipped on sharp T, T and T pumps in recent weeks.

Anya Taylor-Joy attends a special screening of “The Northman” at Odeon Leicester Square in London on April 5, 2022.
CREDIT: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com

The “Peaky Blinders” star is known for choosing daring footwear. Each of her outfits, often from top designers like Vera Wang, Brandon Maxwell and Peter Do, are accompanied by a coordinating shoe that varies in style, height and aesthetic. The actress has been previously spotted in thigh-high leopard-print Halpern boots, pointed-toe Chloe Gosselin and Miu Miu pumps, and Amina Muaddi sock boots — plus a range of strappy sandals.

In addition to earning accolades for her on-screen performances, Taylor-Joy is also making waves in the fashion world. The 25-year-old actress is a front row favorite for brands like Armani, Miu Miu, Christopher Kane, and Gucci. She’s also recently become a brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co., whose jewels she frequently wears, as well as Viktor & Rolf.

On the movie front, Taylor-Joy will star in the upcoming horror flick “Last Night in Soho” and the “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel, “Furiosa.”

Give your next look a boost of glamour with glitzy pumps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Nine West Folowe pumps, $95.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Jewel Badgley Mischka Jaden pumps, $66 (was $109).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $130.

