Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonella Roccuzzo Celebrates His FIFA World Cup 2022 Win in Purple Jersey and Pastel Sneakers

Antonella Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, celebrated her husband’s win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this weekend. On Saturday, Argentina won the Cup against France at Lusail Stadium.

During the occasion, Roccuzzo embraced Messi, alongside their three sons, in a purple World Cup jersey to represent Argentina. The deep violet jersey included a print of vertical striped and flames, which she paired with a set of light blue distressed jeans. Purple drop earrings also completed her outfit with another thematic show of support.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi, his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their sons celebrate with the World Cup trophy after the FIFA World Cup 2022 final match at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Dec. 18, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

A thin gold bracelet also finished the model’s outfit for the occasion.

Roccuzzo completed her ensemble with a set of light-toned Louis Vuitton sneakers. Her sold-out leather style featured a low-top silhouette in color-blocked hues of white and pastel pink, complete with small embossments of Vuitton’s signature “LV” monogram. The pair added a sweet pop of color to complete her outfit, while remaining sporty and casual for the occasion.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi, his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their sons celebrate with the World Cup trophy after the FIFA World Cup 2022 final match at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Dec. 18, 2022. CREDIT: Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

The FIFA World Cup — also known as the World Cup — is an international soccer competition between senior men’s national teams within the Fédération Internationale de Football Association. The winning team was Argentina, taking home a prize of $42 million USD. The 2022 Cup took place across 8 stadiums — Al Bayt Stadium, Education City Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Lusail Stadium, Stadium 974, Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium Education City Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium — in Qatar with 32 teams over 64 matches. This year’s opening ceremony included performances by Jung Kook of BTS, as well as Fahad Al-Kubaisi. The occasion is notably the most expensive World Cup ever from investments totaling $300 billion.

