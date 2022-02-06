Anne Hathaway Sparkles in Sheer Purple Dress and Glossy Sky-High Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Anne Hathaway kicked off press for her upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries, “WeCrashed,” in style this week.

The “Locked Down” star shared her first press look on Instagram, featuring a dazzling purple Valentino dress. The knee-length number featured a velvety bodice with a sheer skirt and 3/4-length sleeves. The ensemble gained dramatic flair from a waist-high slit, as well as long fringe cascading from its sleeves and hem. The piece was complete with sparkly sequin accents for a burst of sleek glamour.

“@appletvplus #WeCrashed press kick off!” Hathaway captioned the photo, complete with purple heart emojis.

When it came to shoes, Hathaway went bold in a pair of Gianvito Rossi heels. The “Ocean’s 8” star elevated her look with a set of the brand’s $612 Gianvito pointed-toe pumps, which featured glossy patent leather uppers in a dynamic red hue. Hathaway’s footwear was complete with towering 4.5-inch stiletto heels, giving her look a slick finish. The pumps complemented her sparkling dress with their similarly dark color, while making a punchy statement all their own.

Related Rachel Brosnahan Blooms in Floral Pajamas, Sheer Tights & Louboutin Mary Janes Sustainability Matters: Coach Continues to Reduce its Impact on Climate Change With New Initiatives + More News Paris Hilton Goes Bold in Teal Coat and Valentino RockStud Pumps With Her Dog

Gianvito Rossi’s Gianvito pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Pointed-toe pumps like Hathaway’s add a sleek twist to any outfit, ranging from dresses to jeans. The style’s popularity stems from its sharp pointed-toe silhouette, as well as daring stiletto heels. Newer styles by Badgley Mischka, Kurt Geiger and Nina have given pairs added punch from vibrant colors, glitter and crystal embellishments. In addition to Hathaway, stars like Manolo Blahnik, Magda Butrym and Jennifer Lopez have worn sleek pumps by Dua Lipa, Rachel Brosnahan and Casadei in recent weeks. The actress is no stranger to bold heels herself; in fact, she recently shared a photo in a pair of towering Giuseppe Zanotti platform boots, complete with new bangs reminiscent of her iconic “The Devil Wears Prada” character Andrea Sachs.

The boots fit Hathaway’s penchant for strong shoe statements, which she’s made on and off the red carpet. The Oscar-winning actress regularly wears bright pumps and sandals from brands like Tom Ford, Jimmy Choo, Charlotte Olympia and more. Her off-duty rotation usually veers towards clean casual footwear: Valentino and Chanel flats, Nike sneakers and a variety of pointed-toe black leather loafers are regularly on rotation.

Discover Hathaway’s top shoe moments over the years in the gallery.

Give your next look a bold punch with red heels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $98 (was $160).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Allegra K Slingback pumps, $41 (was $43).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Meg mules, $139 (was $198).