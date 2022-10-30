Anne Hathaway Masters Statement Dressing in Sky-High Heels for ‘Vogue Hong Kong’ November Issue

Anne Hathaway attends the 'Elle' Women in Hollywood Gala 2022 at the Getty Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 17, 2022.

Anne Hathaway took statement dressing to new heights — literally — for Vogue Hong Kong‘s November issue.

The “Armageddon Time” actress posed for Dan Jackson’s lens for the issue’s cover, wearing a crystal-embroidered black Giorgio Armani dress with Wing & Weft gloves, fishnet tights and a set of Bulgari’s white gold and diamond Serpenti Viper earrings. A second Dena Giannini-styled shot finds her in a pure Barbiecore moment, posing in a sparkling hot pink Area gown with Paula Rowen gloves. Still, another features Hathaway dancing in equally disco-worthy attire: a violet Tom Ford coat, worn with a matching Gucci jacket and Gianvito Rossi platform boots. Bulgari jewelry, naturally, makes an appearance in every look — whether sparkling new High Jewelry or vintage pieces from the ’70s and ’80s.

Hathaway also takes a walk on the vibrant side, as well. She strikes a dynamic pose in Carolina Herrera’s leopard-printed pants, shirt and pumps, as well as a golden yellow Michael Kors fluffy coat and dress with matching tights and pumps. A darker look finds her in a black sweater and embellished Alaïa miniskirt over Wolford tights and Valentino platform heels. Rounding out the editorial is a preppy Chanel jacket and skirt, paired with several handbags and sunglasses, a white Wolford turtleneck and Paula Rowen gloves.

During the occasion, Hathaway also discusses the importance of fashion as a means of communication — and one she’s having fun with at the moment. “Fashion is a huge economy with an enormous environmental and cultural impact,” the actress says in the accompanying article. “It follows that as it has so much power, reach, influence and oftentimes wealth, it has the potential to be a tool for social change.” The editorial certainly marks the latest in Hathaway’s string of fashion-forward moments — being hailed as a fashion renaissance of sorts — while promoting “Armageddon Time.” Beginning in May at the Cannes Film Festival, Hathaway has gone on to wear numerous glamorous outfits, complete with Jimmy Choo, Isabel Marant and Aquazzura heels, on tour stops including the U.S. Open, New York and Milan Fashion Weeks. Most viral, however, was her Barbiecore ensemble paired with hot-pink platform pumps at Valentino’s “The Beginning” fashion show in July.

Anne Hathaway attends the Valentino Haute Couture Fall 2022 fashion show in Rome on July 8, 2022. CREDIT: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Hathaway’s footwear often makes strong shoe statements, both on and off the red carpet. The Oscar-winning actress regularly wears bright pumps and sandals from brands like Jimmy Choo, Tom Ford, Charlotte Olympia and more. Her off-duty rotation usually veers towards clean casual footwear: Valentino and Chanel flats, Nike sneakers, and a variety of pointed-toe black leather loafers are regularly on rotation.

