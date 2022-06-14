×
Anne Hathaway Goes Dark in '60s Satin Dress, Pearls & Pointed Pumps to Film 'Mother's Instinct'

By Aaron Royce
Anne Hathaway gave two-tone style a ’60s twist while filming “Mother’s Instinct.” The thriller film, which also stars Jessica Chastain, follows best friends and neighbors Celine (Hathaway) and Alice (Chastain), whose close bond begins to unravel after a tragic accident.

While filming a scene in New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon, Hathaway stepped out in Union County in a navy silk dress over sheer stockings. The short-sleeved number, which included a buckled belt and knee-length skirt, was decidedly of the era for the ’60s. Adding a slickness to the “Princess Diaries” star’s outfit were large dark sunglasses and a wide umbrella. A ladylike string of pearls finished her look.

Anne Hathaway, dress, navy dress, silk dress, belted dress, Mother's Instinct, New Jersey, pumps, black pumps, stiletto pumps, pointed-toe pumps
Anne Hathaway films ‘Mother’s Instinct’ in Union County, New Jersey on June 13, 2022.
Adding a formal air to Hathaway’s outfit was a sleek set of pointed-toe pumps. The “Ocean’s 8” star’s black pair featured triangular toes with sharp uppers that included pleated fabric across them. Finishing the set were thin glossy black heels, streamlining Hathaway’s look with a height boost of at least 3 inches.

Pumps like Hathaway’s are renowned for their ability to sharpen any outfit, thanks to triangular toes and stiletto heels. Pairs have continued to be released year over year due to their popularity, including from Sam Edelman, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman. Aside from Hathaway, stars including Princess Eugenie, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have also slipped on sharp Alexander McQueen, Aquazzura and Gianvito Rossi pumps in recent weeks.

Hathaway has a penchant for strong shoe statements, which she’s made on and off the red carpet. The Oscar-winning actress regularly wears bright pumps and sandals from brands like Jimmy Choo, Tom Ford, Charlotte Olympia and more. Her off-duty rotation usually veers towards clean casual footwear: Valentino and Chanel flats, Nike sneakers and a variety of pointed-toe black leather loafers are regularly on rotation.

Discover Hathaway’s top shoe moments over the years in the gallery.

