Anne Hathaway Elevates Sheer Paneled Dress & Reptilian Boots With Jeremy Strong For ‘Variety’ Actors on Actors Issue

Anne Hathaway brought her sharp style to her latest magazine cover: Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” issue, alongside “Succession” star Jeremy Strong. The issue ties into the magazine’s video series of the same name, where actors discuss the complexities behind their respective crafts and their own careers. In addition to Hathaway and Strong, shot by Alexi Lubomirski, the 2022 portfolio includes Jennifer Aniston, Viola Davis, Zendaya, Jung Ho-yeon and more.

For the occasion, the “WeCrashed” star wore a deep purple long-sleeved Givenchy dress with a paneled bodice and flounced hem. Covering the Fall 2022 number were vertical piping details, intermixed with sheer panels for a sleek and modern appearance. Hathaway’s ensemble was complete with sheer black tights and diamond huggie earrings.

Strong brought his relaxed quirky style to the shoot as well, wearing a black coach jacket and trousers with a khaki button-down shirt and chunky tan suede and rubber sneakers.

Jeremy Strong and Anne Hathaway star on the cover of ‘Variety’ for its’ 2022 Actors on Actors’ issue. CREDIT: Alexi Lubomirski for Variety

When it came to shoes, Hathaway slipped on a pair of calf-high boots with black leather uppers. The “Princess Diaries” star’s glossy style also included a pointed-toe silhouette with thin stiletto heels. The set featured an allover reptilian for added sleekness, complete with stiletto heels that totaled at least 4 inches in height. The set added a contemporary edge to her ensemble while remaining modern and slick.

Within Strong and Hathaway’s accompanying interview, the duo discussed topics ranging from why they love acting and role preparation to Strong’s method acting as Kendall Roy and Hathaway’s crying scene in “WeCrashed” — where she showed her real-life actions of crying without ruining her makeup.

“After doing this a certain number of times, I remember thinking to myself, ‘This would be great to see on camera,'” Hathaway recalls. “She has to cry without crying off her makeup, which is something that I think a lot of women understand. I just had a feeling that it would look really strong on camera to watch the tears just saturate the tissue but not fall.”

Hathaway’s known for making strong shoe statements, which she’s shown on and off the red carpet for years. The Oscar-winning actress regularly wears bright pumps and sandals from brands like Jimmy Choo, Tom Ford, Charlotte Olympia and more. Her off-duty rotation usually veers towards clean casual footwear: Valentino and Chanel flats, Nike sneakers and a variety of pointed-toe black leather loafers are regularly on rotation.

