Anne Hathaway Boosts Sleek Retro ‘Housewife Dress’ With Woven Pumps to Film ‘Mother’s Instinct’

Anne Hathaway gave matching sets a vintage spin while filming “Mother’s Instinct.” The thriller film, which also stars Jessica Chastain, follows best friends and neighbors Celine (Hathaway) and Alice (Chastain), whose close bond begins to unravel after a tragic accident.

While filming a scene in New Jersey on Wednesday afternoon, Hathaway stepped out in Union County in a dark gray striped knee-length dress and matching short-sleeved jacket. The set was especially ’60s, evidently inspired by housewives’ styles of the time — complete with a black and white box hat and sheer pantyhose. Finishing the “Princess Diaries” star’s outfit were dark cat-eyed sunglasses, a reptilian brown handbag and beige gloves.

Anne Hathaway films ‘Mother’s Instinct’ in Union County, New Jersey on June 14, 2022. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Adding a formal air to Hathaway’s outfit was a sleek set of pointed-toe pumps. The “Ocean’s 8” star’s brown pair featured triangular toes with sharp uppers that included a woven texture of wide squares — similar to other pairs she’s worn while filming. Finishing the set were thin heels, streamlining Hathaway’s look with a height boost of at least 2 inches.

A closer look at Hathaway’s pumps. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Pumps like Hathaway’s are renowned for their ability to sharpen any outfit, thanks to triangular toes and stiletto heels. Pairs have continued to be released year over year due to their popularity, including from Sam Edelman, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman. Aside from Hathaway, stars including Princess Eugenie, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have also slipped on sharp Alexander McQueen, Aquazzura and Gianvito Rossi pumps in recent weeks.

Anne Hathaway films ‘Mother’s Instinct’ in Union County, New Jersey on June 14, 2022. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Anne Hathaway films ‘Mother’s Instinct’ in Union County, New Jersey on June 14, 2022. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Hathaway has a penchant for strong shoe statements, which she’s made on and off the red carpet. The Oscar-winning actress regularly wears bright pumps and sandals from brands like Jimmy Choo, Tom Ford, Charlotte Olympia and more. Her off-duty rotation usually veers towards clean casual footwear: Valentino and Chanel flats, Nike sneakers and a variety of pointed-toe black leather loafers are regularly on rotation.