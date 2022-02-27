Anne Hathaway Does Movie Star Glam in All-Black Outfit, Silver Wedges and Sky-High Hair at Giorgio Armani’s Fall 2022 Show

Anne Hathaway stepped out in style for Giorgio Armani’s Fall 2022 runway show during Milan Fashion Week on Sunday.

The “WeCrashed” star made a glamorous arrival with Roberta Armani in true movie star fashion, wearing exaggerated sky-high hair with oversized sunglasses. Her bold accents complemented a sharp Armani outfit, featuring a black button-accented jacket over a black top and black wide-leg trousers with white stitching accents. Completing her ensemble were a black headband and sparkling earrings, as well as a silver Bulgari watch and metallic leather half-moon-shaped handbag.

Anne Hathaway arrives at the Giorgio Armani Fall 2022 fashion show in Milan during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 27, 2022. CREDIT: KILPIN / MEGA

Anne Hathaway and Roberta Armani arrive at the Giorgio Armani Fall 2022 fashion show in Milan during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 27, 2022. CREDIT: KILPIN / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Hathaway went bold in a pair of silver wedge heels. Though the style wasn’t fully visible beneath her pants’ silhouette, the “Brokeback Mountain” actress‘ footwear featured a metallic shine and several connected toe straps, as well as heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches in height. The pair elevated Hathaway’s look with added drama, as well as coordinating with her accessories.

Anne Hathaway arrives at the Giorgio Armani Fall 2022 fashion show in Milan during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 27, 2022. CREDIT: KILPIN / MEGA

A closer look at Hathaway’s wedges. CREDIT: KILPIN / MEGA

Wedges are poised for a comeback within the current high heel renaissance. Styles that feature connected soles and chunky heels, creating a triangular “wedge” silhouette, often feature ankle and toe straps for added support. Recent pairs incorporate textures like crystals, raffia and even colorful satin, hailing from brands like Versace, Veronica Beard and Betsey Johnson. In recent weeks, stars like Elsa Hosk, Nicky Hilton and Jennifer Aniston have also stepped out in soaring wedges by Prada, Castaner and Saint Laurent.

Anne Hathaway and Roberta Armani arrive at the Giorgio Armani Fall 2022 fashion show in Milan during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 27, 2022. CREDIT: KILPIN / MEGA

Hathaway’s metallic wedges fit her penchant for strong shoe statements, which she’s made on and off the red carpet. The Oscar-winning actress regularly wears bright pumps and sandals from brands like Jimmy Choo, Tom Ford, Charlotte Olympia and more. Her off-duty rotation usually veers towards clean casual footwear: Valentino and Chanel flats, Nike sneakers and a variety of pointed-toe black leather loafers are regularly on rotation.

Discover Hathaway’s top shoe moments over the years in the gallery.