Anne Hathaway Means Business in Versace Blazer, Miniskirt & Classic Boots for ‘Armageddon Time’

Anne Hathaway brought a punky take to suiting this week — with sleek boots to match — in Los Angeles.

On Monday, the “Armageddon Time” actress continued her press tour for the upcoming historical drama film in a long-sleeved tweed Versace blazer, styled by Erin Walsh. As seen on Walsh’s Instagram feed, the “Princess Diaries” actress’ $3,875 style featured a black, red and pink houndstooth print, cinched with pointed lapels and two gold Medusa-embossed buttons.

Hathaway also wore the brand’s coordinating $1,275 miniskirt, featuring red and pink tweed in a similar houndstooth print. Her ensemble was layered with Wolford’s black turtleneck $238 Colorado bodysuit and $46 sheer tights, mastering the art of layering and providing fuller coverage.

The actress’ attire was complete with oversized sunglasses and thin gold hoop earrings — plus a nonchalant smirk and blown kiss — providing a dramatic finish to her ensemble. Finishing her outfit were black leather Isabel Marant boots. The $1,860 Lelia style featured knee-high uppers with almond-shaped toes and thin platform soles. Cylindrical heels totaling 4 inches in height completed the pair, giving Hathaway a slick height boost to match her equally slick ensemble.

Isabel Marant’s Lelia boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa.com

Hathaway’s footwear often makes strong shoe statements, both on and off the red carpet. The Oscar-winning actress regularly wears bright pumps and sandals from brands like Jimmy Choo, Tom Ford, Charlotte Olympia and more. Her off-duty rotation usually veers towards clean casual footwear: Valentino and Chanel flats, Nike sneakers, and a variety of pointed-toe black leather loafers are regularly on rotation.

