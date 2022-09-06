Anne Hathaway Contrasts Chic Midi Dress with Lug-Sole Boots at Telluride Film Festival

Anne Hathaway contrasted a chic dress with edgy boots at the Telluride Film Festival.

The “Armageddon Time” star was spotted at the Colorado-based event in a white midi dress, featuring puffed sleeves and a tiered skirt. Hathaway’s bohemian number was further accentuated in its relaxed vibes with a wide-brimmed woven hat, large dark sunglasses and a blue denim jacket — which she carried slung over one arm. Completing the actress’ ensemble was a pink and black leather Capucines handbag by Louis Vuitton, as well as a sparkling gold and diamond ring and delicate pendant necklace.

Anne Hathaway attends an “Armageddon Time” screening at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival in Telluride, Colorado on Sept. 4, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Hathaway went rugged in a set of lug-sole boots. Her style included black leather round-toed uppers, as well as thick ridged soles with chunky square heels. Completing her set with a sophisticated finish were warm brown ankle straps, accented by thin gold hardware that caught the light. The set provided a nonchalant and combat-ready finish to Hathaway’s outfit, contrasting her dress’ elegance while proving easy to navigate the event’s grounds in; in fact, it was the same set she wore while hugging Michelle Yeoh at the Festival last week.

A closer look at Hathaway’s boots. CREDIT: Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The 2022 Telluride Film Festival, held in Telluride, Colorado, previews upcoming films and celebrates the accomplishments of the cinema industry. Running from September 2 to 5, the event features an array of film screenings and panel discussions; this year’s event includes “Bones and All,” “Lady Chatterley’s Lover,” “Women Talking” and “Bardo.” The festival also honors a group of artists each year for their cinematic contributions with the Silver Medallion Awards, whose 2022 recipients are Cate Blanchett, Mark Cousins and Sarah Polley.

Discover more of Hathaway’s best looks over the years in the gallery.