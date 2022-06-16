AnnaLynne McCord Shares ‘90210’ Prom Memories and Stacey Bendet’s Styling Saves at Alice + Olivia’s 20th Anniversary Celebration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

AnnaLynne McCord fondly remembered her favorite moments with designer Stacey Bendet while attending Alice + Olivia’s 20th anniversary celebration.

While posing with Bendet step-and-repeat, McCord wore a colorful gown from Alice + Olivia’s KidSuper Studios capsule collection. The $1,795 eveningwear, cinched with a yellow bow, featured a one-shoulder maxi silhouette with blue, green, yellow and orange hues. Accesorizing McCord’s look was a metallic gold clutch and hammered gold post earrings. Completing her look was a set of nude peep-toe sandals, featuring platform soles and tall wedge heels.

“Happy prom!” McCord exclaimed from the floral setup. “This makes me so happy.”

AnnaLynne McCord attends Alice + Olivia’s 20th anniversary celebration at The Close East Lawn in New York City on June 15, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

While celebrating the festivities, the “90210” star exclusively chatted with FN about her history with Bendet — including the designer’s help “a million times” with last-minute looks as McCord rose to fame.

“I would be like, ‘Oh my god, I have an event in three hours! I need a dress! And I don’t have any accessories!’,” the star recalled. “I would call her, and I would be like, ‘Ah!’ She and I are the same size, so I never had to tailor anything. I always knew if I got something from Stacey at Alice + Olivia, the size was going to fit, the lines were going to be beautiful, I was going to feel sexy and gorgeous. And I would look like I’d planned ahead, when I never do.”

AnnaLynne McCord, Matthew Settle and Christian Borle attend the Lucille Lortel Awards at NYU’s Skirball Center in New York City on May 1, 2011. CREDIT: Joseph Marzullo/Wenn.com

McCord also shared her belief behind Bendet’s 20-year success, crediting it to the designer’s positive spirit and work to uplift women and marginalized communities.

“She’s very heart-led, she leads with her heart. And to lead a company with your heart, you can be threatened in a world where everyone knows with their strategic minds to do things. She is very strategic, but she does what she does and gives back with it,” McCord said. “I think that when you do that in the world, you’re blessed.”

AnnaLynne McCord attends Alice + Olivia’s 20th anniversary celebration at The Close East Lawn in New York City on June 15, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

AnnaLynne McCord attends Alice + Olivia’s 20th anniversary celebration at The Close East Lawn in New York City on June 15, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

The actress took a moment to reflect on her favorite prom memories as well at the prom-themed event.

“I was very, very popular, and I won prom queen — on 90210! I actually was homeschooled, so the first prom I ever went to was that,” shared McCord. “My memories of going to prom were really exciting because I was in my 20’s, and I’d been so mad that I got jipped out of prom being homeschooled. And lo and behold, I would play a character who got to do prom — and do it fabulously!”

Alice + Olivia celebrated its 20th anniversary with an “A + O Prom”-themed party on The Close East Lawn in New York City. The event included performances by DJ Kiss and Gracie Abrams, as well as numerous photo activations, a Polaroid station and customizable hoodies. The occasion’s star-studded guest list also featured Nicky Hilton, Busy Phillips, Ariana DeBose, Ella Emhoff, Lea Michele, AnnaLynne McCord and more. The event was further marked by designer Stacey Bendet receiving a Mayoral Proclamation by the City of New York from Eric Adams, deeming June 15 as Alice + Olivia Day.

