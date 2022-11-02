Anitta Performs in Bondage Corset & Inverted Fendi Heels at Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show is officially back next week. Launching on Nov. 9, the fourth annual Savage X Fenty show — aptly titled “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” — will be streamed online through Amazon’s Prime Video platform.

Anitta performed for the occasion, wearing a black catsuit crafted from sheet netting. The singular piece included long legs and sleeves with attached gloves, complete with a curved neckline. Overlaid with the sultry attire was a shiny black bra and briefs, paired with edgy lingerie from a strappy buckled corset with an attached belted thong, garters, and numerous leg straps. Finishing the musician’s ensemble was a gold metal bracelet, as well as a matching cocktail ring.

When it came to footwear, Anitta donned a set of slinky Fendi sandals. Her $1,390 version of the brand’s hit first style featured black and dark brown curved upper leather straps, overlaid with a metallic silver snake-embossed strap for a sultry cutout effect. Finishing the set were inverted heels shaped like the brand’s signature “F” logo, cast in dark silver metal, adding a pop of logo mania to her slick ensemble.

Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 4 show, creatively directed and executively produced by Rihanna, will debut on Nov. 9. As always, the sultry occasion’s featured collection will be available to shop on Amazon and Savage X Fenty’s websites upon release. This year’s show — similar to past lineups — boasts a diverse and star-studded cast of models, including Cara Delevingne, Bella Poarch, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simulacra Liu, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Marsai Martin, Kornbread, Rickey Thompson and Precious Lee. The event also features musical performances by a variety of global artists, including Maxwell, Anitta, Don Toliver and Burna Boy.

