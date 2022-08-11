Angelina Jolie Lets Her Feet Breathe in Platform Sandals to Drop Zahara Jolie-Pitt Off at Spelman College

Angelina Jolie was sharply dressed to drop her oldest daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, off at college this week. The 17-year-old student is attending Spelman College, a historically Black women’s liberal arts college in Atlanta.

In an Instagram post shared by the university’s Vice President of student affairs, Darryl Holloman, Jolie poses with Superman president Dr. Helena Gayle, wearing black linen trousers with a matching peasant blouse. The Academy Award-winning actress‘ short-sleeved top featured a similarly lightweight texture, complete with rounded sleeves and a buttoned front. Completing Jolie’s outfit was a matching face mask and tote bag, as well as delicate gold drop earrings and a pendant necklace.

“Welcome to campus..Zahara, c’2026!!,” Holloman captioned the post.

“I’m gonna start crying. I have not started crying yet,” Jolie told Holloman and Gayle in the accompanying video, adding that she was “so excited” to be a Spelman mom.

When it came to shoes, Jolie completed her drop off look in a pair of black leather sandals. Her style appeared to feature two thin upper straps for an easygoing silhouette, complete with thick rounded soles. The style added a relaxed element to her equally breezy look, while remaining casual and ventilated to beat the summer heat.

Earlier in the month, Zahara was seen in a post on Jolie’s Instagram page, meeting her Spelman classmates from the class of 2026 in a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” Jolie stated in the caption. “A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Jolie’s shoe wardrobe is versatile and sleek, frequently featuring black, nude, gray and brown tones. The actress’ red carpet looks often incorporate pointed-toe pumps or open-toed sandals by Christian Louboutin and Salvatore Ferragamo. When off-duty, the Oscar-winning star can be seen in Everlane loafers, Chanel flats and Nike sneakers.

