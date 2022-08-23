Angelina Jolie Drapes in Black Dress & Hidden Heels With Daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt for ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

Angelina Jolie was sharply dressed with her daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, while attending a showing of the musical “Dear Evan Hansen” in Philadelphia over the weekend.

The Academy Award-winning actress posed with Vivienne and the play’s lead, Anthony Norman, as seen on the production’s Instagram page. For the occasion, Jolie wore a draped black dress with elbow-length sleeves and a V-shaped neckline, accessorized with matching oversized sunglasses and a delicate fold pendant necklace. Thin gold rings and a leather shoulder bag completed her outfit, while Vivienne was relaxedly dressed in a gray sweatshirt. Norman was colorfully outfitted for the occasion, wearing a multicolored printed button-up shirt over a graphic T-shirt, belted black skinny jeans and a silver chain necklace.

Though Jolie’s footwear was not visible, it’s likely she completed her ensemble with a set of open-toed sandals or mules in a neutral brown, black or beige hue. In summer months, she’s often opted for the styles to create a relaxed and easygoing look, with pairs hailing from brands including Dolce and Gabbana.

This wasn’t the “Salt” star’s first sharp moment in all-black, either. Earlier this month, Jolie wore an all-black outfit with a peasant top, trousers and open-toed sandals while dropping off daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt at Spelman College, a historically Black women’s liberal arts college in Atlanta, for her freshman year.

Jolie’s shoe wardrobe is versatile and sleek, frequently featuring black, nude, gray and brown tones. The actress’ red carpet looks often incorporate pointed-toe pumps or open-toed sandals by Christian Louboutin and Salvatore Ferragamo. When off-duty, the Oscar-winning star can be seen in Everlane loafers, Chanel flats and Nike sneakers.

Click through the gallery for Angelina Jolie’s best shoe moments over the years.