×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Angelina Jolie Drapes in Black Dress & Hidden Heels With Daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt for ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Angelina jolie
2000
2001
2002
2007
View Gallery 15 Images

Angelina Jolie was sharply dressed with her daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, while attending a showing of the musical “Dear Evan Hansen” in Philadelphia over the weekend.

The Academy Award-winning actress posed with Vivienne and the play’s lead, Anthony Norman, as seen on the production’s Instagram page. For the occasion, Jolie wore a draped black dress with elbow-length sleeves and a V-shaped neckline, accessorized with matching oversized sunglasses and a delicate fold pendant necklace. Thin gold rings and a leather shoulder bag completed her outfit, while Vivienne was relaxedly dressed in a gray sweatshirt. Norman was colorfully outfitted for the occasion, wearing a multicolored printed button-up shirt over a graphic T-shirt, belted black skinny jeans and a silver chain necklace.

Related

Simone Biles Flexes Her Feet in Colorfully Chic Cutout Bikini With Cocktails to Match In the Bahamas

Kelly Rowland Dances in Fendi Pajama Slippers to Destiny's Child Music During Cooking Lesson With Her Sons

Julia Fox Chicly Destroys Bloody Teddy Bear in Edgy Silk Lingerie for 'The Perfect Magazine'

Though Jolie’s footwear was not visible, it’s likely she completed her ensemble with a set of open-toed sandals or mules in a neutral brown, black or beige hue. In summer months, she’s often opted for the styles to create a relaxed and easygoing look, with pairs hailing from brands including Dolce and Gabbana.

This wasn’t the “Salt” star’s first sharp moment in all-black, either. Earlier this month, Jolie wore an all-black outfit with a peasant top, trousers and open-toed sandals while dropping off daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt at Spelman College, a historically Black women’s liberal arts college in Atlanta, for her freshman year.

Jolie’s shoe wardrobe is versatile and sleek, frequently featuring black, nude, gray and brown tones. The actress’ red carpet looks often incorporate pointed-toe pumps or open-toed sandals by Christian Louboutin and Salvatore Ferragamo. When off-duty, the Oscar-winning star can be seen in Everlane loafers, Chanel flats and Nike sneakers.

Click through the gallery for Angelina Jolie’s best shoe moments over the years.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad