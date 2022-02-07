Angela Simmons Goes Bold in Red Oversized Mini Dress, Latex Socks and Lace-Up Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Angela Simmons showed her penchant for monochromatic outfits in a new social media video.

While posing at home, Simmons wore a punchy all-red outfit. The former “Rev’s House” star donned an oversized red minidress, which featured a wide flared silhouette and faux fur trim with accents trailing from its sides. To create a monochrome effect, Simmons also wore a bright red pair of knee-high latex socks. Her look was completed with chunky silver necklaces, as well as a gold watch.

When it came to shoes, the Purpose App founder layered her latex socks with a pair of matching lace-up sandals. The style featured thin soles and toe straps, as well as thin straps that laced up her legs. The pair was complete with stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height, adding to her ensembles’ slick nature and giving it a head-to-toe monochrome effect.

Strappy lace-up sandals like Simmons’ have been a top trend within the last year, featuring cords, laces or ties that wrap around the wearer’s ankles, knees or thighs. The style has soared in popularity from its sleek appearance, as well as support from tall straps. In addition to Simmons, stars like Ciara, Emma Roberts and Bella Hadid have strapped into slick sandals by Femme LA, Express and Andrea Wazen in recent weeks. Simmons often favors bold shoes, like the latex thigh-high boots she donned earlier this month.

Related Ciara Gets Tropical in Threadbare Halter Dress, Leather Bralette and Wrapped Reptilian Stiletto Sandals Serena Williams Stuns in Asymmetrical Dress She Designed With Silver Strappy Sandals Angela Simmons Goes Wild in Leopard Print Bodysuit and Sharp Pointed-Toe Pumps

Simmons’ shoe wardrobe is usually edgy and sleek. The Built not Bought founder typically wears strappy sandals, pumps and platform boots from luxury brands like Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti, as well as indie labels like SybG. Her off-duty looks incorporate athletic and wedge sneakers from brands like Nike. Simmons herself has been a longtime member of the lifestyle industry, founding shoe brand Pastry Footwear with her sister Vanessa in 2007 and launching her namesake beauty and skincare collection in 2020.

See more stars in wearing socks with sandals in the gallery.

Sharpen your wardrobe with strappy sandals.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Upgrade sandals, $44 (was $110).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Heyde sandals, $98.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: A New Day Ema sandals, $26 (was $30).