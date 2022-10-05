And Just Like That… Carrie Bradshaw Returns with a Viral Pigeon & Archival Dior Heels

And just like that… we have our first look at Carrie Bradshaw’s first 2022 outfit. The HBO dramatic comedy “And Just Like That…,” a companion to the original “Sex and the City” show and films, is returning for a second season that’s just begun production in New York City.

The first season’s viral costumes by Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago included everything from Birkenstocks to Valentino haute couture — an eclectic trajectory that appears to continue into the new season. Case in point: Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker)’s first costume in the new season, which features many a viral accessory — and a beloved fan-favorite shoe.

Bradshaw’s ensemble, as seen on the costume department’s Instagram page, features her beloved Dior Gladiator sandals — a stiletto-heeled style eagle-eyed fans will recall she wore in several colors in the 2008 “Sex and the City” movie. In 2022, the slick brown python pair (which Parker owns in her own shoe collection) is worn with beige ribbed socks — similarly to a styling trick seen in the film. Giving the set an ’80s edge are what appear to be light-wash jeans accented with cargo pockets, visible stitching, and zippers.

However, what’s most viral about the outfit are Rogers and Santiago’s choices in accessories. The duo has given Carrie, ever the touter of whimsically impractical fashion, a new take on the Fendi Baguette bag she made famous. The flap-style handbag is revamped within a miniature anklet pouch style, featuring a miniature Baguette in taupe satin with a silver buckle.

Further broadcasting Bradshaw’s love for fashion is J.W. Anderson’s pigeon-shaped clutch, which went viral earlier this summer from its surrealist nature. The white, blue and gray-toned $890 style is, in fact, a functional 3D-printed handbag; the pigeon’s wing lifts up to reveal an inner compartment, making it a clutch for everyday use — albeit one with orange clawed feet, which has already confused passerby on TikTok and Twitter.

J.W. Anderson’s pigeon clutch. CREDIT: Courtesy of J.W. Anderson

While the bag certainly makes a statement, it also solidifies Rogers and Santiago’s dutiful fashion homework and continuation of Bradshaw’s own love for fashion. After all, Jonathan Anderson has quickly risen as one of the youngest heads of a design house through his revival of Spanish brand Loewe, as well as his own namesake J.W. Anderson label that’s quickly gained traction for its revamping of traditional menswear and womenswear, often infused with surrealist tones, LGBTQIA+-affirmative styling and whimsical novelty pieces — like the aforementioned clutch.

As for what Bradshaw and co. will wear in season 2? We [can’t] help but wonder…though all will surely be revealed when filming begins around Manhattan this fall.

PHOTOS: Discover celebrities arriving at the “And Just Like That…” season 1 premiere.