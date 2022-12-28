Amelia Gray Hamlin Gives Her Undercover Tracksuit & Nikes a Burst of Y2K-‘It Girl’ Approval With Louis Vuitton

Amelia Gray Hamlin was comfortably dressed for an incognito day out.

The Bronx and Banco model stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, wearing a black velour tracksuit by Alexander Wang. Her ensemble featured a high-necked track jacket, paired with matching zipper-trimmed track pants — each featuring embroidered geometric black piping. The set was paired with shield sunglasses and a pink barrette, completing Hamlin’s outfit with a distinctly 2000s finish.

Amelia Gray Hamlin is seen in Los Angeles on Dec. 27, 2022. CREDIT: BG040/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Making the greatest statement in the 21-year-old star’s outfit, however, was her handbag: a vintage Louis Vuitton Pochette from the brand’s 2003 collaboration with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. The black leather top-handle clutch was covered in the French label’s iconic monogram, cast in a multicolored palette. Like early 2000s it-girls like Paris Hilton, Jessica Simpson and Lindsay Lohan, who carried the collaboration’s handbags before her, Hamlin’s gave her relaxed outfit a whimsical burst of color while out and about.

When it came to footwear, Hamlin appeared to wear a pair of monochrome black Nike sneakers. Though the round-toed style was mostly hidden by her track pants, the set included whorl-ridged sides, lace-up fronts and spotted soles, complete with a small white Nike Swoosh printed on each toe.

A closer look at Hamlin’s sneakers. CREDIT: BG040/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hamlin’s shoe style is sharp and slick. On the red carpet, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star often wears heeled sandals, mules and ankle boots in a black color palettes. Off-duty, she can be seen in similarly dark low-top sneakers by Vans, Reebok and Adidas. Hamlin has also emerged as a rising star in the fashion world in recent years, modeling for brands including Wang, Tommy Hilfiger, Richard Quinn, The Blonds, GCDS, Diesel and Vivienne Westwood.

PHOTOS: Discover Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2023 collection in the gallery.