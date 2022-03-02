Amber Valletta Buckles Up in Black Bodysuit and Satin Slingbacks at Saint Laurent’s PFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Amber Valletta went dark while arriving at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The legendary model was joined in the front row by Victoria and Romeo Beckham, Demi Moore and Maude Apatow, among other stars.

The supermodel hit the red carpet before the show in a halter-neck bodysuit from Saint Laurent’s Spring 2022 collection, briefly paired with a matching blazer. Valletta’s silky black one-piece featured a halter-neck top with a large flower appliqué, creating a sultry romantic statement. Her bodysuit also included a wrapped bodice with two side cutouts and legging-like bottoms. her ensemble was complete with a chunky gold bangle bracelet.

Amber Valletta attends the Saint Laurent Fall 2022 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

When it came to footwear, the former “House of Style” host posed in a bold pair of pumps that hailed from the same collection. Her $1,295 Maxine style featured a square-toed silhouette in black silk with elasticized slingback straps and soaring 4.5-inch stiletto heels. For a vintage touch, the pair was topped with chunky gold buckles accented with amber jewels. The style gave Valletta’s look a powerful ’80s vibe, while remaining slick and vintage-inspired.

A closer look at Valletta’s pumps. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Saint Laurent’s Maxine pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 Art Deco-inspired collection, designed by Anthony Vaccarello, showcased Parisian chic with a sultry elegance. Vaccarello’s designs incorporated flowing sheer and silky gowns, menswear-inspired coats and sharp tuxedos (styled sans tops) in a palette of black, silver, white, brown and beige. Complete with floral pins, stacked bracelets and slick footwear like chain-adorned pumps and strappy sandals, the collection gave his party-ready YSL designs a formal and ladylike twist.

Amber Valletta attends the Saint Laurent Fall 2022 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Slingback heels like Valletta’s are a current trend within the high heel renaissance, giving stiletto and block-heeled pumps a sleek edge with thin straps that cross above the heel. Recent styles have also emerged from brands like Kate Spade New York, The Attico and Jennifer Chamandi. In addition to Valletta, stars like Miley Cyrus, Hailey Bieber and Zendaya have also worn Gucci, Saint Laurent and Valentino slingbacks in recent weeks.

When it comes to fashion, Valletta opts for sleek and elegant styles. One of the “Revenge” actress’ go-to pairs on and off the runway are strappy sandals, hailing from brands like Versace, Tom Ford, Christian Louboutin and Michael Kors. She’s also known for sporting sharp pumps by Brian Atwood on the red carpet. Off-duty, Valletta can be seen in Nike and New Balance sneakers. She is regarded as one of the world’s original supermodels, having been the face of brands like Chanel, Gucci, Calvin Klein and Louis Vuitton since the 1990s.

