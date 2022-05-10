Amanda Seyfried Straps Into Lace-Up Sandals, Sky-High Heels and More for ‘Marie Claire’ June Issue

Amanda Seyfried is stepping out in sharp style for Marie Claire‘s June 2022 issue. The “Dropout” actress is the magazine’s latest cover star for its Beauty Issue, where she discusses her rapid ascent to greater fame — which she’s adamantly avoided throughout her career — from the Hulu drama series.

For the magazine’s cover shot, Seyfried perches on a chair in a silky red Prada minidress beneath an affordable pink Anne Klein blazer with large gold buttons. Completing the two-toned look is a set of sleek white leather Manolo Blahnik sandals. The pair features crossed toe straps and longer front ties that wrap around Seyfried’s ankles ankles before being tied in an elegant bow. Finishing the set are thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height.

In another shot, seen in a video posted to the magazine’s Instagram page, Seyfried models a silky pink Gucci blouse and green trousers beneath a flowing black velvet jacket. Completing the look are sparkling Cartier earrings and a towering set of Gucci’s black platform sandals, featuring thick soles with wide straps and 5-6-inch block heels. Elsewhere in the interview, the “Mean Girls” actress also wears jewel-toned dresses and separates by Balenciaga, Chanel, Carolina Herrera and Christopher John Rogers with Cartier and Anne Klein jewelry. Aside from the aforementioned heels, she also slips into a pair of sharp Jimmy Choo pumps for one shot.

In the accompanying interview with Kate Storey, the Oscar-nominated star discusses her upcoming toy company, doula training and the stress from rising to fame as a teenager — and how she pivoted in the opposite direction, staying family-focused and moving onto a farm. Seyfried also deeply discusses her titular role as Elizabeth Holmes in “The Dropout,” plus the importance of nailing the figure’s signature look and voice for the occasion.

“The look was as essential as knowing how to do the voice,” Seyfried tells Storey. “I get it. [Holmes didn’t] want to waste time on how she looks. There’s a certain appreciation or acceptance of how she looks. She accepts it and enhances it slightly and then goes about her day. I don’t love wearing a lot of makeup [either].”

You can discover Seyfried’s full interview on Marie Claire‘s website.

