Amanda Seyfried Strolls in Adidas Sneakers & Oversized Cardigan Filming ‘The Crowded Room’

Amanda Seyfried was spotted in New York City in relaxed style while filming “The Crowded Room.” The actress stars in the Apple TV+ true crime anthology series as Rya, a clinical psychologist involved in a case against Danny Sullivan (Tom Holland).

Seyfried stepped out while filming the show on Monday, wearing navy drawstring pants and a white T-shirt. Layered atop these was an oversized black cardigan, adding a cozy layer to her ensemble. The “Mean Girls” actress‘ look was complete with stud earrings, green cat-eye sunglasses and a Starbucks coffee.

Amanda Seyfried films “The Crowded Room” in New York City on Aug. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, Seyfried opted to go casual with a pair of Adidas sneakers, which included a low-top silhouette with blue canvas uppers. The pair featured flat white rubber soles, as well as rounded toes. The style cemented Seyfried’s outfit as distinctly relaxed and nonchalant, especially while off-duty.

A closer look at Seyfried’s Adidas sneakers. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Amanda Seyfried films “The Crowded Room” in New York City on Aug. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Seyfried’s style is sharp and classic, often including pointed pumps and platform sandals by Christian Louboutin, Francesco Russo and Prada. When off-duty, her wardrobe frequently features low-top sneakers by Adidas, Nike and Converse. Birkenstock and Ancient Greek Sandals flat sandals are also a key part of her casual wardrobe as well.

Discover Seyfried and more stars at Givenchy’s Spring 2019 show in the gallery.