Amal Clooney Gleams in Mirrored Green Dress & Sparkly Pumps With George Clooney at ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Premiere

Amal Clooney made a refreshing statement with George Clooney while at the world premiere of his new film, “Ticket to Paradise.” The romantic comedy, starring Clooney, Julia Roberts, Billie Lourd and Kaitlyn Dever, will be released in U.S. theaters on Oct. 21.

While at the London premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, the international human rights lawyer was formally dressed in a mint green dress. Her floor-length number featured a sleeveless silhouette with thin straps and a V-shaped neckline, given a glitzy spin when covered in shiny embroidered mirrors. Completing Amal’s outfit was a metallic gold leather clutch, as well as a diamond bracelet and post earrings.

Amal Clooney attends the “Ticket to Paradise” premiere with George Clooney at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on Sept. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal

When it came to shoes, Amal opted to match her dress’ glamour with a pair of sparkly pumps. The mother of twins‘ style appeared to feature pointed toes with glittering fabric uppers in a silver tone. Though the rest of the style was not visible, it’s likely the pair included stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, coordinating with past silhouettes Clooney has worn over the years.

Amal has grown into a fashion star to watch since she became linked with George Clooney in 2013. For her red carpet appearances, the lawyer and activist frequently wears pointed-toe pumps from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Givenchy and Jimmy Choo. Her off-duty wardrobe is equally streamlined and chic, including Halmanera sandals and Alberta Ferretti boots. In fact, Rossi’s PVC-paneled pumps have become one of Clooney’s go-to evening styles, which she owns in multiple colorways.

