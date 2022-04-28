×
Amal Clooney Shimmers in Sheer Top, Raw Jeans & Silver-Tipped Heels With Her Mom on UN-Ukraine Meeting Trip

By Katie Dupere
Amal Clooney celebrated a successful United Nations meeting in style yesterday, stepping out for a sweet dinner with her mother Baria Alamuddin while in New York City. Though Clooney has been flexing her business-forward style while in the Big Apple, the 44-year-old international and human rights lawyer went more low-key for the mother-daughter outing — though she still couldn’t resist tossing on a blazer for good measure.

Amal Clooney and Baria Alamuddin have dinner in New York City on April 27, 202.
Amal Clooney and Baria Alamuddin have dinner in New York City on April 27, 202.
CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Clooney wore a sheer slightly cropped sequined blouse that hit right at the waistline of her medium-wash denim jeans. The high-waisted Re/Done jeans featured a loose, casual cut and an ankle-skimming raw hem, dressing down the flashy look. The noted lawyer paired the sequin top and jeans with a slightly cropped double-breasted black blazer featuring an angular cut, which hit right at her high waistline.

For footwear, Clooney wore a pair of metallic silver pointed stiletto pumps by Gianvito Rossi, adding some additional flair to her already shimmering look.

A closer look at Clooney's pumps.
A closer look at Clooney’s pumps.
CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA
Amal Clooney and Baria Alamuddin have dinner in New York City on April 27, 202.
Amal Clooney and Baria Alamuddin have dinner in New York City on April 27, 202.
CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

She carried a cinched crocodile black mini bag, tossing on statement diamond earrings to accessorize the outfit. Clooney wore her hair down in her signature loose waves, opting for a flushed makeup look with a deep coral pout.

While Clooney went for a modern look, her mother channeled old-Hollywood glam for their dinner. Alamuddin wore a rich purple jumpsuit featuring statement beading along the pant leg. She topped it off with a short-sleeve white furry coat, wearing purple crocodile pumps to match. Like her daughter, Alamuddin carried a black crocodile bag, topping off her look with voluminous hair and a statement red lip.

Amal Clooney and Baria Alamuddin have dinner in New York City on April 27, 202.
Amal Clooney and Baria Alamuddin have dinner in New York City on April 27, 202.
CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

The two reportedly dined at the famed 4 Charles Prime Rib steakhouse, which is a much-deserved break for Clooney. Earlier in the day, Clooney spoke at a United Nations meeting, advocating for Ukrainian victims of the war as the country remains under Russian attacks. To take on the harrowing topic, the 44-year-old lawyer wore a retro-inspired two-piece polka dot outfit, which helped her command the room.

Discover Clooney’s sharpest looks in the gallery.

