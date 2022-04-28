Amal Clooney Shimmers in Sheer Top, Raw Jeans & Silver-Tipped Heels With Her Mom on UN-Ukraine Meeting Trip

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Amal Clooney celebrated a successful United Nations meeting in style yesterday, stepping out for a sweet dinner with her mother Baria Alamuddin while in New York City. Though Clooney has been flexing her business-forward style while in the Big Apple, the 44-year-old international and human rights lawyer went more low-key for the mother-daughter outing — though she still couldn’t resist tossing on a blazer for good measure.

Clooney wore a sheer slightly cropped sequined blouse that hit right at the waistline of her medium-wash denim jeans. The high-waisted Re/Done jeans featured a loose, casual cut and an ankle-skimming raw hem, dressing down the flashy look. The noted lawyer paired the sequin top and jeans with a slightly cropped double-breasted black blazer featuring an angular cut, which hit right at her high waistline.

For footwear, Clooney wore a pair of metallic silver pointed stiletto pumps by Gianvito Rossi, adding some additional flair to her already shimmering look.

She carried a cinched crocodile black mini bag, tossing on statement diamond earrings to accessorize the outfit. Clooney wore her hair down in her signature loose waves, opting for a flushed makeup look with a deep coral pout.

While Clooney went for a modern look, her mother channeled old-Hollywood glam for their dinner. Alamuddin wore a rich purple jumpsuit featuring statement beading along the pant leg. She topped it off with a short-sleeve white furry coat, wearing purple crocodile pumps to match. Like her daughter, Alamuddin carried a black crocodile bag, topping off her look with voluminous hair and a statement red lip.

The two reportedly dined at the famed 4 Charles Prime Rib steakhouse, which is a much-deserved break for Clooney. Earlier in the day, Clooney spoke at a United Nations meeting, advocating for Ukrainian victims of the war as the country remains under Russian attacks. To take on the harrowing topic, the 44-year-old lawyer wore a retro-inspired two-piece polka dot outfit, which helped her command the room.

