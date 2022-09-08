Amal Clooney Shines in Disco Minidress and Holographic Pumps For Date Night With George Clooney in London

Amal Clooney was ready for a night out on the town with George Clooney in London — with bold shoes to match.

While stepping out with her husband on Wednesday night, the international human rights lawyer sparkled in a punchy yellow minidress from Stella McCartney‘s Winter 2021 collection. Her style featured a slim-fitting mock neck silhouette and flared sleeves. Adding to the piece’s allure were allover sequins, giving it a fully disco-worthy spin. Clooney finished her outfit with a metallic gold clutch and diamond stud earrings.

Amal and George Clooney step out in London on Sept. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by MEGA/GC Images

When it came to shoes, Amal went the high-shine route with a pair of statement pumps. The mother of twins’ style featured triangular pointed toes and slingback straps, gleaming from a shiny holographic silver texture. Completing the set were silky slingback straps, as well as thin heels totaling at least 4 inches in height.

A closer look at Clooney’s pumps. CREDIT: Photo by MEGA/GC Images

However, this wasn’t Clooney’s only glitzy style statement this week. On Tuesday night, she arrived at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square with her husband at the premiere of his new film, “Ticket to Paradise,” gleaming in a mirror-accented mint green dress and glittering pumps.

Amal Clooney attends the “Ticket to Paradise” premiere with George Clooney at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on Sept. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal

Amal has grown into a fashion star to watch since she became linked with George Clooney in 2013. For her red carpet appearances, the lawyer and activist frequently wears pointed-toe pumps from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Givenchy and Jimmy Choo. Her off-duty wardrobe is equally streamlined and chic, including Halmanera sandals and Alberta Ferretti boots. In fact, Rossi’s PVC-paneled pumps have become one of Clooney’s go-to evening styles, which she owns in multiple colorways.

