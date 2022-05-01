Amal Clooney Boots Sharp Jeans with Chic Heels for A Lunch Date with Her Mom

Amal Clooney was chicly dressed for a day out with her mom in New York on Saturday — with boots to match.

While in the Upper East Side to have lunch at Saint Ambroeus with her mother, Baria Alamuddin, the international human rights lawyer was sharply outfitted in a pair of dark denim blue jeans. Featuring a slim fit with slightly flared hems, the style was given a preppy twist when paired with a sleeveless beige sweater that featured a rubbed texture and mock-neck silhouette. Completing Clooney’s outfit was a pair of oversized Max Mara sunglasses and a beige suede shoulder bag.

Amal Clooney and Baria Alamuddin arrive at Saint Ambroeus in New York City’s Upper East Side on April 30, 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Amal Clooney arrives at Saint Ambroeus in New York City’s Upper East Side on April 30, 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

When it came to shoes, Clooney opted for fuller coverage with a pair of suede boots. The mother of twins‘ style included black uppers, complete with pointed toes. Though the pair’s counters were covered by her jeans, it’s likely the stiletto heels peeking beneath totaled between 3-4 inches in height. Whether they were short or tall, Clooney’s boots undeniably added a classic finish that streamlined her ensemble.

A closer look at Clooney’s boots. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Amal Clooney arrives at Saint Ambroeus in New York City’s Upper East Side on April 30, 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Sharp style clearly runs in the family, as Alamuddin was also chicly dressed for the occasion. Clooney’s mother also wore blue jeans in a slightly lighter wash, paired with a coordinating top and classic pearl drop earrings. Completing her outfit were dark sunglasses, a brown leather Bottega Veneta handbag and sleek blue suede boots.

Baria Alamuddin arrives at Saint Ambroeus in New York City’s Upper East Side on April 30, 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Boots like Clooney’s are a sharp finish to any ensemble, thanks to their mid-range height and full foot coverage. Styles in neutral-toned leather and suede are top trends throughout any season, as seen in new pairs by Schutz, Sam Edelman and Marc Fisher. Aside from Clooney, stars like Kelly Clarkson, Alexa Chung and Halsey have also slipped on sharp boots by Balmain, Gucci and Chloe in recent weeks.

Clooney has grown into a fashion star to watch since she became linked with George Clooney in 2013. For her red carpet appearances, the lawyer and activist frequently wears pointed-toe pumps from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Givenchy and Jimmy Choo. Her off-duty wardrobe is equally streamlined and chic, including Halmanera sandals and Alberta Ferretti boots. In fact, Rossi’s PVC-paneled pumps have become one of Clooney’s go-to evening styles, which she owns in multiple colorways.

