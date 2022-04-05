Alison Brie Sparkles in Crystal Fruit Minidress & 6-Inch Heels on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Alison Brie brought towering glamour to the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in New York City on Tuesday night.

The “Horse Girl” star arrived to discuss her new TV show “Roar” and film “Freelance,” wearing a sharp Valentino minidress. Styled by Erin Walsh, the black number featured a triangular neckline for a sleek appearance. However, its greatest statement came from miniature crystal embellishments shaped like cherries, lemons, oranges and grapes, arranged in vertical lines across the piece. Brie’s fruity dress was complete with sheer black Wolford tights and a variety of layered rings.

Jimmy Fallon interviews Alison Brie on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in New York City on April 4, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

When it came to shoes, Brie tapped Giuseppe Zanotti for a set of the brand’s Bebe platforms. Covered in black sequins, the sky-high style featured thick platform soles with buckled ankle straps and closed square toes. Completing the eye-catching pair were 5.9-inch block heels, giving the “Mad Men” actress a dazzling height boost. Her pair is currently on sale for $498 (from $995) on GiuseppeZanotti.com.

The Bebe has become a staple for the Italian luxury brand, worn by stars from Olivia Rodrigo to Tessa Thompson in recent weeks. The pair has also been released in a range of finishes since its 2020 debut, featuring details ranging from rainbow crystals to wild zebra and snakeskin prints.

Jimmy Fallon interviews Alison Brie on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in New York City on April 4, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Giuseppe Zanotti’s sequined Bebe platforms. CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

Brie also discussed living in Colombia with birds while filming “Freelance,” working out and being a “baddie” in her interview with Fallon, which you can watch below:

However, this wasn’t the actress’ only sky-high shoe moment this week. While arriving to NBC Studios for a “Today Show” appearance in New York City on Monday morning, Brie made a statement yet again. The “How to Be Single” actress stepped out in a pink tweed outfit by Giuseppe Di Morabito, featuring a sharp-lapeled jacket, crop top and matching miniskirt. Her look was complemented by Melinda Maria rings, as well as another set of Zanotti’s Bebe platforms in white leather layered over black Wolford tights. A white top-handle bag finished Brie’s ensemble.

Alison Brie arrives at NBC Studios for “The Today Show” in New York City on April 4, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Brie’s Giuseppe Zanotti platforms. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Platform heels like Brie’s have literally and figuratively soared during the current high heel renaissance. The most popular thick-soled pairs include 4-6-inch heels in stiletto or block silhouettes, complete with ankle straps for added security. In addition to the “Community” star, Elle Fanning, Caroline Vazzana and Charli D’Amelio have also worn Versace, Valentino and Larroude platforms in recent weeks.

Brie’s shoe style varies from sleek to whimsical. The “Glow” star often opts for strappy sandals, pointed-toe pumps and chunky platforms on the red carpet from top brands like Jimmy Choo, Gianvito Rossi, Aquazzura and Casadei — plus affordable brands like Aldo. Her off-duty looks frequently feature slippers and slides from brands like Freda Salvador, as well.

