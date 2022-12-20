Alicia Silverstone Strips Down for PETA Ad Wearing Vegan Boots & No Clothes for Edgy Campaign

Alicia Silverstone proved her dedication to animal rights this week in PETA’s new “Wear Vegan” campaign.

In imagery shot by Brian Bowen Smith, the “Clueless” star posed in front of numerous cacti while unclothed. What she was wearing, however, were glossy brown vegan leather cowboy boots with knee-high shafts and squared toes. The billboard will be located in New York’s Times Square at the intersection of 40th Street and Eighth Avenue.

The campaign itself, protesting the environmental effects of animal-sourced leather, aims to encourage consumers to buy products made from vegan textures like mushroom, pineapple, cactus and apple leather.

Alicia Silverstone stars in PETA’s 2022 “Wear Vegan” campaign. CREDIT: MEGA/Brian Bowen Smith

“There’s this idea that leather is somehow better for the Earth, but what they don’t realize is the amount of resources, water, food, oil for transport, the amount of energy that goes into making leather is extraordinary,” Silverstone says in a behind-the-scenes video on PETA’s YouTube channel. “I really like the merge of being conscious of no animals’ skins but also being conscious of the Earth, because we all have to live in it, the animals and us — and without it, we’re screwed.”

Indeed, Silverstone isn’t the only star figure taking notice of leather alternatives — the fashion industry has, as well. In 2022, Kurt Geiger utilized cactus leather in two new boot styles and Stella McCartney launched the first-ever mushroom leather handbag with her Frayme Mylo crossbody.

Though there’s a long way to go, many labels have also reduced animal materials in their lines, like Dolce & Gabbana’s 2022 ban of fur in its collections — a decision previously made by Chanel, Burberry and Carolina Herrera. Labels including Simon Miller, JW Pei, A.W.A.K.E. Mode, Alkeme Atelier and Altuzarra have also continued to create vegan accessories with alternatively-sourced leathers — even from recycled plastic bottles.

PHOTOS: Discover Silverstone and more stars at Christian Siriano’s spring 2022 fashion show.