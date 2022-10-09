Alicia Keys Does Barbiecore with Balmain Pumps at JR Ridinger’s Celebration of Life

Alicia Keys brought Barbiecore inspiration with a formal spin to mogul JR Ridinger’s celebration of life in Miami.

While arriving to the occasion with husband Swizz Beatz, Keys wore a black two-piece ensemble. The Grammy Award-winning musician donned a crop top with matching trousers for the occasion, which fit into the all-black ensembles traditionally worn at similar events. For an additional pop of color, she layered the two with a bright pink silk blazer, which included a boxy silhouette and pointed lapels. Keys completed her ensemble with a bold red lip, as well as gold hoop earrings. Beatz coordinated with her in a black shirt, jacket and joggers, complete with chunky black sneakers.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend JR Ridinger’s celebration of life in Miami on Oct. 8, 2022. CREDIT: LDFL / SplashNews.com

When it came to footwear, the “If I Ain’t Got You” singer slipped on a set of Balmain’s newest pointed-toe pumps to finish her ensemble. The $1,420 style featured bright pink leather uppers with triangular toes, covered in the French brand’s revived “PB” geometric monogram. Metallic gold stiletto heels totaling 4.3 inches in height completed the pair, giving Keys a sleek height boost that smoothly coordinated with her jewelry. The set also complemented her blazer’s bright pink hues, allowing the jacket to further pop against her outfit’s black pieces.

Balmain’s monogrammed pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

JR Ridinger’s celebration of life was held in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2022. The occasion honored the life of Ridinger, who was the CEO and chairman of Shop.com and Market America — which made him a billionaire businessman over the years. The event was attended by numerous family and friends of the mogul, including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys and David and Isabela Grutman.

