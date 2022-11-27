Alexandra Daddario Gets Cozy in Chic Coat, Sweatpants and $98 Sustainable Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Alexandra Daddario took her sharp style for a weekend away to the farm.

In a new Instagram post, the “White Lotus” star sat at a kitchen table in a pair of gray sweatpants. Adding a sharp, fall-ready finish to her outfit was a black wool coat with pointed lapels, layered atop a kelly green knit sweater. A gray knit beanie, white socks and a small cup of coffee finished her ensemble.

For footwear, Daddario brought her casual outfit a wild — and eco-friendly — spin with a pair of sharp Cariuma sneakers. The “Baywatch” star’s $98 Salvas style featured low-top uppers with flat rubber soles, crafted from white leather. The set was complete with beige and black leopard-printed panels, as well as white laces and the brand’s signature black arrow logo on each side. The set added chic finish to Daddario’s ensemble, while remaining sporty and sharp; it’s also particularly environmentally friendly, as the brand plants 8 trees for every pair purchased.

Cariuma’s Salvas sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Cariuma

When it comes to shoes, Daddario’s choices are often sharp and classic. The “Percy Jackson” actress often slips on neutral or jewel-toned sandals and pointed-toe pumps for formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, Daddario usually wears flat slip-on mules and sneakers in similar tones from brands including New Balance. She’s also grown as a presence in the fashion industry, attending shows for brands including Dior, Coach, Michael Kors and DKNY over the years.

