Alexandra Daddario Amps Up Classic LBD With Over-the-Knee Boots for Roger Vivier Dinner

Alexandra Daddario was chicly outfitted for dinner with Roger Vivier in Los Angeles this weekend.

On Friday night, the “White Lotus” star attended a dinner at Holloway House hosted by Laura Dern and Laura Brown, honoring the label’s creative director Gherardo Felloni. For the occasion, Daddario donned a classic black minidress with a high neckline. The piece was simply layered beneath a matching double-breasted long-sleeved coat, which Daddario punctuated with a pop of color from a sky-blue manicure.

Alexandra Daddario attends Roger Vivier’s Los Angeles dinner at Holloway House in West Hollywood, Calif. on Dec. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

For footwear, Daddario slipped on a set of sharp Vivier over-the-knee boots. Her style included suede uppers in a tobacco-brown hue, complete with lightly squared toes. Completing the set were short heels likely totaling 2 to 3 inches in height, as well as Vivier’s signature square buckles in sleek gold metal. The set added a bohemian finish to her outfit, providing Daddario with a neutral base that complemented her outfit’s stark hues.

Alexandra Daddario and Gherardo Felloni attend Roger Vivier’s Los Angeles dinner at Holloway House in West Hollywood on Dec. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

When it comes to shoes, Daddario’s choices are often sharp and classic. The “Percy Jackson” actress often slips on neutral or jewel-toned sandals and pointed-toe pumps for formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, Daddario usually wears flat slip-on mules and sneakers in similar tones from brands including Cariuma and New Balance. She’s also grown as a presence in the fashion industry, attending shows for brands including Dior, Coach, Michael Kors and DKNY over the years.

