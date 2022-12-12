×
Alexandra Daddario Amps Up Classic LBD With Over-the-Knee Boots for Roger Vivier Dinner

By Aaron Royce
Alexandra Daddario
Alexandra Daddario was chicly outfitted for dinner with Roger Vivier in Los Angeles this weekend.

On Friday night, the “White Lotus” star attended a dinner at Holloway House hosted by Laura Dern and Laura Brown, honoring the label’s creative director Gherardo Felloni. For the occasion, Daddario donned a classic black minidress with a high neckline. The piece was simply layered beneath a matching double-breasted long-sleeved coat, which Daddario punctuated with a pop of color from a sky-blue manicure.

Alexandra Daddario attends Roger Vivier’s Los Angeles dinner at Holloway House in West Hollywood, Calif. on Dec. 9, 2022.
CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

For footwear, Daddario slipped on a set of sharp Vivier over-the-knee boots. Her style included suede uppers in a tobacco-brown hue, complete with lightly squared toes. Completing the set were short heels likely totaling 2 to 3 inches in height, as well as Vivier’s signature square buckles in sleek gold metal. The set added a bohemian finish to her outfit, providing Daddario with a neutral base that complemented her outfit’s stark hues.

Alexandra Daddario and Gherardo Felloni attend Roger Vivier’s Los Angeles dinner at Holloway House in West Hollywood on Dec. 9, 2022.
CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

When it comes to shoes, Daddario’s choices are often sharp and classic. The “Percy Jackson” actress often slips on neutral or jewel-toned sandals and pointed-toe pumps for formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, Daddario usually wears flat slip-on mules and sneakers in similar tones from brands including Cariuma and New Balance. She’s also grown as a presence in the fashion industry, attending shows for brands including Dior, Coach, Michael Kors and DKNY over the years.

