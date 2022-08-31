×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Alexa Demie Strikes A Pose in Balenciaga’s Heeled Bodysuits for Winter 2022 Campaign

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Alexa Demie
Balenciaga’s 51st Couture Collection
Balenciaga’s 51st Couture Collection
Balenciaga’s 51st Couture Collection
Balenciaga’s 51st Couture Collection
View Gallery 59 Images

Balenciaga has officially launched its Winter 2022 campaign, and returned to Instagram yet again in the process — with a little help from Alexa Demie. The “Euphoria” actress stars in the new campaign, shot by Daniel Roché, where models in head-to-toe Balenciaga outfits pose in unlikely destinations like deserts, forests and public pools.

In Demie’s first shot by Roché, she adjusts one of her large metallic post earrings in a dark brown coat. The oversized piece includes a furry texture and wide sleeves, echoing the ’80s “power” ensembles worn by businesswomen of the era. Cinched with a wrinkled belt, Demie’s ensemble was complete with a black version of the brand’s heeled bodysuit — which includes stretchy uppers, pointed toes and stiletto heels for a slick finish mimicking heeled boots. Finishing her outfit was Balenciaga’s rounded Cagole shoulder bag, covered in sparkling crystals.

Related

Kim Kardashian Blooms in Florals, Cutouts and Stiletto Boots for Balenciaga's Winter 2022 Campaign

Bella Hadid Puts Trendy Twist On Canadian Tuxedo With Corset Denim Top, Baggy Denim Jeans & Sleek Sneakers With Boyfriend Marc Kalman for U.S. Open Championships

Naomi Campbell Straps Into Sleek Slingbacks, Mary Jane Heels and More for Sam Edelman's Fall 2022 Campaign

However, this wasn’t Demie’s only Balenciaga moment for the label’s Winter 2022 campaign. In a second shot, framed to appear in a snowy Chinatown street in downtown New York City, she poses in a similar white heeled bodysuit by the brand, featuring attached gloves. Layered over her outfit was a white minidress with a print of a lacy black slip, giving the illusion of a slip floating against the winter air. Her ensemble was finished with a large black leather flap handbag with reptilian embossments, punctuated by gold chain handles and a “B”-shaped clasp.

Similar heeled boots in black and floral-printed iterations were also worn in the Winter campaign by Kim Kardashian.

Both of Demie’s campaign cameos follow the actress’ appearance at Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 couture show, which took place in Paris this July. The event featured an array of celebrities on the catwalk, including Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman and Christine Quinn — creating one of the year’s most viral fashion moments.

Discover Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 couture collection in the gallery.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad