Alexa Demie Strikes A Pose in Balenciaga’s Heeled Bodysuits for Winter 2022 Campaign

Balenciaga has officially launched its Winter 2022 campaign, and returned to Instagram yet again in the process — with a little help from Alexa Demie. The “Euphoria” actress stars in the new campaign, shot by Daniel Roché, where models in head-to-toe Balenciaga outfits pose in unlikely destinations like deserts, forests and public pools.

In Demie’s first shot by Roché, she adjusts one of her large metallic post earrings in a dark brown coat. The oversized piece includes a furry texture and wide sleeves, echoing the ’80s “power” ensembles worn by businesswomen of the era. Cinched with a wrinkled belt, Demie’s ensemble was complete with a black version of the brand’s heeled bodysuit — which includes stretchy uppers, pointed toes and stiletto heels for a slick finish mimicking heeled boots. Finishing her outfit was Balenciaga’s rounded Cagole shoulder bag, covered in sparkling crystals.

However, this wasn’t Demie’s only Balenciaga moment for the label’s Winter 2022 campaign. In a second shot, framed to appear in a snowy Chinatown street in downtown New York City, she poses in a similar white heeled bodysuit by the brand, featuring attached gloves. Layered over her outfit was a white minidress with a print of a lacy black slip, giving the illusion of a slip floating against the winter air. Her ensemble was finished with a large black leather flap handbag with reptilian embossments, punctuated by gold chain handles and a “B”-shaped clasp.

Similar heeled boots in black and floral-printed iterations were also worn in the Winter campaign by Kim Kardashian.

Both of Demie’s campaign cameos follow the actress’ appearance at Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 couture show, which took place in Paris this July. The event featured an array of celebrities on the catwalk, including Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman and Christine Quinn — creating one of the year’s most viral fashion moments.

Discover Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 couture collection in the gallery.