Alexa Demie Goes Dark in Bodycon Turtleneck Dress and Sharp Heels for Balenciaga Couture Show

Alexa Demie pledged allegiance to Demna, arriving in slick style at Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 couture show. The actress was joined in the front row by numerous stars, including Tracee Ellis Ross, North West, Kris Jenner and Michelle Yeoh — her third public appearance since attending the brand’s Resort 2023 show in New York City in May.

The “Euphoria” star arrived at the couture show on Wednesday morning in a sharp black dress, featuring a faintly ribbed turtleneck silhouette with long sleeves. The sleek number featured a slim bodycon fit, given added punch from a matte black quilted leather handbag with chain straps. Demie’s ensemble was complete with massive crystal and pearl post earrings and rectangular shield sunglasses, giving her outfit a formalwear-meets-“The Matrix” effect. A glossy red lip and maroon manicure gave her mod attire an ’80s finish.

Alexa Demie arrives at Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 couture show in Paris on July 6, 2022. CREDIT: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Alexa Demie arrives at Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 couture show in Paris on July 6, 2022. CREDIT: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

For footwear, Demie continued her all-black business narrative in a pair of pointed black heels. Though the style wasn’t fully visible beneath her dress’ long hem, Demie’s style appeared to include pointed toes with stiletto heels and silky uppers. Given their texture and her close relationship to the brand, it’s likely the pair was actually a set of Balenciaga’s “boot pants” — pointed heels with stretchy legging-like uppers, designed to create a futuristic and streamlined effect.

Alexa Demie arrives at Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 couture show in Paris on July 6, 2022. CREDIT: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Original pairs of the style, worn during the show by numerous models and patrons, have even become popularized in boot and bodysuit forms by Kim Kardashian — who, in addition to being a Demna muse, made her own star appearance on the couture runway.

Kim Kardashian models Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 couture collection.

The Balenciaga Fall 2022 couture show featured a futuristic take on couture by Demna, including sculpted silhouettes in leather and neoprene, as well as dramatic ball gowns. Creating a star-studded catwalk were numerous celebrities-as-models, including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and Christine Quinn. The front row was equally starry, lined with attendees including Alexa Demie, Kris Jenner, North West, Tracee Ellis Ross and Keith Urban.

