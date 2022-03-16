Alana Haim Goes Green in Sweeping Gown and Quirky Gold Sandals at National Board of Review Awards Gala

Alana Haim was seeing green last night at the National Board of Review’s 2022 awards gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. The event highlights the top film performances and contributions from the past year.

Haim dressed sharply for the event, where she won the Breakthrough Performance award with co-star Cooper Hoffman, presented by Bradley Cooper. The star’s bottle green Marni gown featured a plunging sleeveless silhouette, as well as a draped voluminous skirt. Delicate drop earrings finished Haim’s look, allowing her gown to take center stage.

Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman pose with the award for Best Breakthrough Performance at the National Board of Review gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on March 15, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for National Board

Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman accept the award for Best Breakthrough Performance at the National Board of Review gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on March 15, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for National Board

When it came to shoes, the musician-turned-actress opted for a pair of gold sandals. The metallic style featured knotted toe straps and striped insoles, adding a chic quirkiness to her elegant look. Though the style’s heels were hidden beneath her gown’s long train, Haim likely chose a pair with stiletto or block heels totaling 3-4 inches. Similar pairs have proven to be a popular choice during awards season this year.

Bradley Cooper, Alana Haim, and Cooper Hoffman pose at the National Board of Review gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on March 15, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for National Board

A closer look at Haim’s sandals. CREDIT: Getty Images for National Board

The National Board of Review’s awards gala is put on each year by the National Board of Review of Motion Pictures, a nonprofit organization of New York film enthusiasts, with winners announced prior. This year’s awards were held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. The evening’s top wins came from “Licorice Pizza,” which earned the awards for Best Film, Best Director (Paul Thomas Anderson) and Breakthrough Performance (Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman). Other winners included Will Smith (Best Actor, “King Richard”), Rachel Zegler (Best Actress, “West Side Story”), Ciarán Hinds (Best Supporting Actor, “Belfast”) and Aunjanue Ellis (Best Supporting Actress, “King Richard”). Over the last 30 years, the Best Picture winner has notably received an Oscar nomination 27 times.

Discover Marni’s Resort 2022 collection in the gallery.