Addison Rae’s Retro Gym Style Features Alo Onesie, Knit Socks & Lug-Sole Prada Loafers

By Aaron Royce
Addison Rae took the retro route while dressing athletically this week.

While strolling in Los Angeles, the TikTok star wore a black onesie by Alo Yoga. Her $128 Alosoft Suns Out style featured the one-piece in a velvety V-neck silhouette, complete with biker short-length bottoms. The piece was finished with thin double shoulder straps, as well as a built-in shelf bra for added security. Rae opted to complete her outfit with a bright red Prada shoulder bag — in fact, the brand’s hit $1,250 Re-Nylon Re-Edition style, inspired by its it-bag predecessors in the early 2000’s — and padded satin headband, as well as an oval-shaped sunglasses and a diamond curb-chain bracelet.

Addison Rae is spotted in Los Angeles on Oct. 24, 2022.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When it came to footwear, Rae slipped on a pair of lug-sole loafers — also by Prada. Her $1,250 Monolith style featured brushed black leather uppers in a round-toed silhouette, complete with matte black laces and logo-accented tongues. Finishing the set with a grungy, vintage-worthy finish were its signature rubber maxi soles, a chunky style with squared ridges that created a 2.7-inch high platform base. The pair added a ’90s energy to Rae’s look when layered with white knit socks, instantly reminiscent of the fashion-focused gym attire worn by Cher Horowitz and co. in the 1995 romantic comedy “Clueless.”

A closer look at Rae’s Prada loafers.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Prada’s Monolith lace-up loafers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Prada

Rae’s personal style is often casual, frequently including sweatpants, pajama pants, leggings and sweatshirts. She also typically reaches for sneakers, including styles from Reebok, Nike and Converse. When dressing up, Rae can be spotted in colorful mules and pumps by Saint Laurent, Kat Maconie, Roberto Cavalli and other top brands. However, she’s no stranger to budget-friendly silhouettes, also wearing styles from affordable brands like Imagine by Vince Camuto and Aldo.

