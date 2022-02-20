Addison Rae Looks Straight Out of the 2000s in a Tie-Dye Top, Sweatpants and Ugg Slippers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Addison Rae nailed cute, cozy style while leaving pilates class on Saturday.

The TikTok star was spotted in a pair of low-slung black sweatpants worn over matching Alo Yoga bike shorts. The bottoms were paired with a red tie-dye long-sleeved T-shirt, which Rae tucked into her black bra to create a crop top. The casual athleisure pieces were given a distinctly early 2000s look paired with a beaded necklace, oval-shaped sunglasses and chunky silver headphones.

Addison Rae leaves a pilates class on Feb. 19, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Equally comfy were the Ugg slippers she chose to complete the ensemble. The $120 Coquette style featured rounded black uppers with a shearling lining for added relaxation. The pair streamlined Rae’s off-duty look while also amplifying its distinctly easygoing and relaxed appearance.

Addison Rae leaves a pilates class on Feb. 19, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

A closer look at Rae’s Ugg slippers. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Ugg’s Coquette slippers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Slippers like Rae’s are a top choice for off-duty footwear, as they can be worn indoors and outdoors with casual outfits. Most styles feature slip-on models with shearling accents or linings for greater comfort. In addition to the influencer, stars like Hilary Duff, Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have been seen in comfy slippers by Prada, Jimmy Choo and Fendi in recent weeks.

Rae has worn the same Ugg pair multiple times while leaving workouts this season.

Addison Rae leaves a pilates class in Los Angeles on February 5, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Rae’s personal style is often casual, frequently including sweatpants, pajama pants, leggings and sweatshirts. She also typically reaches for sneakers, including styles from Reebok, Nike and Converse. When dressing up, Rae can be spotted in colorful mules and pumps by Saint Laurent, Kat Maconie, Roberto Cavalli and other top brands. However, she’s no stranger to budget-friendly silhouettes, also wearing styles from affordable brands like Imagine by Vince Camuto and Aldo.

Click through the gallery for more of Rae’s boldest style moments since rising to fame.

Give your next look a comfy twist with some plush slippers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Lucky Brand Domain slippers, $53-$95.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Dluxe by Dearfoams Kimberly slippers, $30 (was $35).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Tory Burch Shearling slippers, $195 (was 278).