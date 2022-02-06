Addison Rae is Casually Cozy in Uggs, Sweatpants and a Balenciaga Handbag After Pilates Class

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Addison Rae was comfortably dressed after a pilates class in Los Angeles.

While leaving her class, the TikTok star was seen in a pair of black sweatpants and a checkerboard-printed shearling jacket. The comfy separates were accessorized with large sunglasses. Rae’s look was complete with a large black leather Balenciaga handbag.

Addison Rae leaves a pilates class in Los Angeles on February 5, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

The 20-year-old influencer’s shoe choice was equally comfy: a pair of Ugg slippers. The $120 Coquette style featured rounded black uppers with a shearling lining for added relaxation. The pair streamlined Rae’s off-duty look, while also giving it a distinctly easygoing appearance.

Addison Rae leaves a pilates class in Los Angeles on February 5, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

A closer look at Rae’s Ugg slippers. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Ugg’s Coquette slippers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Slippers like Rae’s are a top choice for off-duty footwear, as they can be worn indoors or outdoors with casual ensembles. Most styles feature slip-on models with shearling accents or lining for greater comfort. In addition to the influencer, stars like Hilary Duff, Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have been seen in comfy slippers by Prada, Jimmy Choo and Fendi in recent weeks.

Addison Rae leaves a pilates class in Los Angeles on February 5, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Rae’s personal style is often casual, frequently including sweatpants, pajama pants and athleisure like leggings and sweatshirts. This nature extends to her footwear choices, which include Reebok, Nike and Converse sneakers. When dressing up, Rae can be spotted in colorful mules and pumps by Saint Laurent, Kat Maconie, Roberto Cavalli and other top brands. However, she’s no stranger to budget-friendly pairs, also wearing styles from affordable brands like Imagine by Vince Camuto and Aldo.

Click through the gallery for more of Rae’s boldest style moments since rising to fame.

