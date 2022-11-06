Addison Rae Hits the Gym in Silky Sports Bra, Bike Shorts and Asics Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Addison Rae brought sleekly sporty style to the gym while at a pilates class this weekend.

While leaving her class in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, the TikTok star wore a two-piece outfit by Alo Yoga. Her silk-textured dark brown sports bra, complete with matching bike shorts, created a streamlined ensemble. Paired with the set for added comfort was a white long-sleeved ribbed shrug, as well as a black sweatband and rimless black Balenciaga sunglasses. Rae finished her pilates outfit with chunky gold Are You Am I huggie hoop earrings, as well as a bright red Prada shoulder bag — in fact, the brand’s hit $1,250 Re-Nylon Re-Edition style, inspired by its it-bag predecessors in the early 2000’s.

Addison Rae leaves her pilates class in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2022.

Addison Rae leaves her pilates class in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

When it came to footwear, Rae strapped into a pair of athletic Asics sneakers to finish her gym outfit. Her style appeared to feature black, gray and pink knit mesh uppers with padded tongues, woven laces and a paneled silhouette. Exaggerated white and pink rubber soles completed the pair with a whimsical finish, adding a pop of color to Rae’s sporty pilates attire. Though her pair appears to be sold out, other styles can be found on Asics’ website.

A closer look at Rae’s Asics sneakers. CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Addison Rae leaves her pilates class in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Rae’s personal style is often casual, frequently including sweatpants, pajama pants, leggings and sweatshirts. She also typically reaches for sneakers, including styles from Reebok, Nike and Converse. When dressing up, Rae can be spotted in colorful mules and pumps by Saint Laurent, Kat Maconie, Roberto Cavalli and other top brands. However, she’s no stranger to budget-friendly silhouettes, also wearing styles from affordable brands like Imagine by Vince Camuto and Aldo.

