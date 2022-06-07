Victoria Beckham Models Ankle Cleavage Leggings With Body-Lengthening Effects & Pumps

Victoria Beckham shared her latest fashionable mirror selfie on social media, directly from London.

In a new mirror selfie shared on Instagram, the former Spice Girl struck a pose with a hand on her shoulder while in the bathroom at The River Cafe in London. The snapshot highlighted her new VB Body line, a shape wear collection that runs from sizes XS-XXL. Beckham’s outfit of choice was a pair of slim-fitting black leggings with lightly flared hems and front slits for greater movement, adding that they make legs look “super long.” For an effortless twist, her look was finished with a quick updo — plus a black turtleneck top that’s currently unreleased.

“A @therivercafelondon bathroom selfie because why not?” the star captioned the photo.

When it came to footwear, Beckham opted for one of her go-to everyday styles: pointed-toe pumps. Sticking to one of her signature styling tricks, the fashion designer slipped into a sharp pair of pumps with triangular toes and black uppers. The style, slick from stiletto heels that appeared to total 4 inches in height, created a monochrome moment that was crisp and chic.

In fact, Beckham’s latest ensemble is fully re-worn. Earlier this spring, the star wore the same pieces while posing for a mirror selfie on Instagram in her studio, celebrating the launch of VB Body.

Pointed-toe pumps like Beckham’s add a sharp finish to any look, with triangular toes and stiletto heels bringing slick finishes to formal or casual looks. New pairs by Kate Spade New York, Jeffrey Campbell and Betsey Johnson have also offered modern twists on the timeless style, thanks to accents such as bows, crystals and mesh. Aside from Beckham, stars including Zoë Kravitz, Kourtney Kardashian and Jisoo have also worn pointed-toe heels by Jimmy Choo, Balenciaga and Dior as well.

Beckham has made pointed-toe footwear her staple over the years, wearing numerous pairs of sharp boots, mules and pumps by her own namesake label. When it comes to heels, she’s often worn styles by Christian Louboutin, as well as Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood. Ankle boots by Alaïa and sandals by Bottega Veneta are also some of her go-to styles. When off-duty, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder also has a penchant for Adidas sneakers — plus shoes from her own athletic collaborations with Reebok.

