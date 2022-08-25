Tiffany Haddish Brings A-Game Style to the Green at the OMEGA Celebrity Masters Event

Tiffany Haddish wears Dolce & Gabbana on the red carpet at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022.

Tiffany Haddish stepped out amidst A-List celebrities for the annual Omega Celebrity Masters golf tournament, and she brought her peak style to the greens and to the red carpet. From an athletic ensemble on the course to a flowing white number at the soirée, the comedian stunned on all terrains.

Haddish wore a plunging sundress, with a little hint of a crystal-strapped sandal poking out. The heeled sandal is the perfect accompaniment to her outfit, elevating her outfit with just one little pop.

Anthony Anderson, Charlie Day, Drew Starkey, Tiffany Haddish, and Ross Butler, Teemu Selänne at the Omega Celebrity Masters Event

While the men sport an eclectic mix of polos and tailored stretch pants, Tiffany favored a playfully sophisticated look. She donned a simple athletic skirt, an easy pullover atop a collared polo, a classic golf visor, and reflective sunglasses. To finish the look, she added polished golf sneakers, with a hint of magenta that pops the pink collar of her shirt. The grey and pink athletic are country club chic meets urban professional, and Tiffany served confidence in this outfit.

With golf becoming even more popularized in the last decade, the sport’s fashion has only advanced, in technology and style. These golf shoes are sleek and versatile, a pair that can be worn on and off the course. Iconic footwear brands such as Nike, Adidas, and New Balance, are longtime favorites in golfing apparel, but brands such as FootJoy and G/Fore are making a rise in the industry.

Seeing Haddish go from red carpet glam to golf course pro is nothing out of the ordinary for the Girls Trip actress; she is always mixing up her style, ever since she decided to shave her head and dye it blond. The comedian goes from bold and vibrant to demure and natural, and there is no telling for what is coming next.